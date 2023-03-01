Customers Daniel Vernay and Sandy Thorell react to Cafecito's busser robot, 1C2 (which the staff pronounces "Juancito"), during its rounds at the restaurant March 1. The robot is programmed with the layout of the restaurant and navigates with sensors and cameras to collect dirty dishes and occasionally deliver orders.
A local coffee shop and restaurant has a new employee made of microchips and plastic parts.
This robot worker doesn’t take orders or cook food but can be seen towing dishes around and helping the human staff at Cafecito, a vibrant little spot on Shoofly Street.
“He’s so cute,” said employee Amanda Spiess. “He plays happy music and I love that he goes where you want him to.”
Its name is 1C2, or “Juancito,” a play on the Star Wars droid R2D2, which many Latin American viewers understood as “Arturito” when the movie first came out. Juancito’s main jobs are to take dirty dishes from the dining area to the kitchen to be washed and occasionally deliver orders to customers. As an automated tray on wheels, this robotic little busser can’t do much else, but employees noted it has still been a great help.
“He kind of takes care of the least glamorous part of our work, while we get to have more time to interact with and take care of guests,” said general manager Alex Hoechstetter.
Cafecito is a family-owned business that blends Argentinian, Armenian and Italian cuisine to serve healthy meals with an emphasis on incorporating locally sourced ingredients.
The robot, made by the California-based company Bear Robotics, is programmed to know the exact layout of the restaurant and navigate on its own. It comes equipped with sensors and cameras that allow it to avoid obstacles and stop in case a person gets in the way. In recent years, these machines have been used in restaurants, hotels and senior centers all over the U.S., making menial tasks, like lugging around plates, a little easier for workers.
As a software developer, Cafecito’s owner, Andres Paglayan, said he had always had an interest in robotics, so he decided to try one out as a tool for his employees.
“I’m always eager to try new technological things, and when I saw this opportunity to see how a robot can be integrated to help humans doing their daily tasks, I thought it would be great,” Paglayan said in an interview.
The local entrepreneur said the restaurant is currently just doing a test run with 1C2 to see how it goes but hopes it will ultimately allow employees to focus on offering better service and making all-organic meals from scratch. Though some businesses have looked at using robots to do the job humans would normally do, Paglayan said he has no plans to replace his employees, particularly the baristas.
“One thing we really care about is the human touch, so we are never going to change the way we make our food,” Paglayan said. “A restaurant is not just an eatery; it’s a social place where you connect with people.”
Hoechstetter said 1C2 has been especially helpful on weekdays, when most of the restaurant’s high school-aged bussers are busy learning.
“So I have my great busser team on the weekends, and 1C2 to help me during the week,” he said.
So far, Paglayan said, the robot has been a hit among patrons, who often turn their heads as it passes or stop to take pictures.
“They see it as a real novelty,” he said.
Though most of Cafecito’s employees loved 1C2, some, like Spiess, said they were a bit skeptical about introducing this automated machine into their workplace.
“I’ve been doing this forever, and I’ve never worked with a robot, so I had to see it in action and had to make sure it was going to be useful to our staff,” Spiess said. “Now, I think I’m the No. 1 person on board with him.”
While 1C2 doesn’t take tips or earn a paycheck, it still costs restaurants a pretty penny — about $600 a month to rent the machine.
Paglayan he’s still not sure how the machine will affect operating costs, or if it will save servers enough time to make a difference in their hours, but noted he does expect robots like 1C2 to become a normal part of the service industry in the future.
“I think the overall value is that there will be better service from the server to the customers,” he said.