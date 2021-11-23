Business owners’ long-standing concerns about problems tied to Santa Fe’s low-barrier homeless shelter on Cerrillos Road are resurfacing, with complaints about damages and loss of clients, and a year-old lawsuit that now names the city as a defendant because it owns the property.
“The gloves are off,” said Julia Albright, the general manager of Z Pet Hotel & Spa, which sits right behind the Interfaith Shelter at Pete’s Place on the corner of Cerrillos and Harrison roads. “I am done being professional. I am done watching what I say, because nothing is happening.”
In an interview Monday, Albright painted a picture of deteriorating conditions along Harrison Road and in other neighborhoods surrounding the shelter: open drug use and drug dealing, vandalism, aggressive behavior by shelter clients and constant trespassing.
Business owners want to see the shelter moved to another part of the city, preferably along Airport Road, she said.
“This is not about the homeless,” Albright added. “This about the location, specifically.”
Acting shelter Director Beverly Kellam said she shares concerns about Harrison Road — and homelessness citywide. But, she said, homelessness and homeless encampments are not the fault of any agency.
“The authority of the shelter over individuals who are homeless ends at our gates,” she said. “We have no power or authority to move the people off of Harrison Road.”
The nonprofit Interfaith Community Shelter’s lease for the city-owned property, a former pet store, expired last year. Initially, the nonprofit operated on a month-to-month rental agreement, but the city later offered it a new four-year lease in October 2020. That same month, Z Pet Hotel & Spa owner Mark Edwards and 10 other business owners and residents filed a lawsuit against the nonprofit.
The complaint argues the plaintiffs have been “deprived of the quiet enjoyment of their property” by the operation of the shelter.
The suit was amended last month to include the city of Santa Fe as a defendant.
Edwards could not be reached for comment.
Albright said she believes the pet grooming and boarding facility has lost 40 percent of its business because of the effects of the shelter.
“We’re losing clients,” she said. “Clients that have been coming for years say, ‘I am not sure if we can keep coming back.’ ”
Other plaintiffs include Jo Young, who owns and operates the nearby Kelly Liquor Store, and Dawn Aley, who owns and operates the Silver Saddle Motel.
Representatives of the Interfaith Community Shelter did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.
City spokesman Dave Herndon said the city has filed a motion to dismiss the complaint. The motion argues in part that case law has established the city is not liable for actions of third parties on the property or damage on private property caused by people who frequent the shelter.
Kellam said, however, the city has promised more lighting along Harrison Road and other mitigation efforts that have not come to fruition.
“We need help from our community partners, whether that be the city or other partners, to deal with the situation citywide,” she said.
Kyra Ochoa, director of the city’s Community Health and Safety Department, said in an email the agency recognizes the conditions on Harrison Road and looks “forward to working with the leadership team at Interfaith to improve them.”
“Interfaith is bringing on a new leader whom we plan to work closely with to monitor and address the needs on Harrison Street and the surrounding neighborhood,” the statement said.
Korina Lopez, executive director of Consuela’s Place, an emergency homeless shelter the city set up at its midtown campus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, has been named the shelter’s latest executive director. Lopez will replace longtime Executive Director Joe Jordan-Berenis, who died in October.
The city also plans to add a new team to its Alternative Response Unit to assist people with behavioral health needs in the area, Ochoa said, and plans to increase security on Harrison Road.
Albright said the problems business owners and residents face have gone on for years, and outrage has been brewing.
Despite meetings on the issue with city officials, conditions at the shelter have gotten worse, she said.
Albright said police have been helpful — she has personally received police escorts from the business — but she believes officers’ hands are tied when it comes to making long-term change.
“They can move them on, but they come right back,” Albright said of shelter clients who cause problems.
Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said the department has heard complaints from business owners and has installed mobile video trailers and increased patrols in the area in response to their concerns.
Deputy Chief Paul Joye said the department also holds debriefings in the area but is wary of overpolicing.
The city has no ordinance against loitering.
“It’s not a crime to be homeless,” Joye said. “We do want to make sure that the people who are in need of services get the services, but also they need to make sure they are respecting the people who live and work in that area while they get those services.”
Kellam said there seems to be a knee-jerk reaction in the community to criminalizing homelessness.
“What we need to do is find better ways to help people out of homelessness,” she said.
