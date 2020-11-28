A Los Alamos-based real estate agency is taking over an annual holiday toy drive from the Santa Fe Fire Department.
Exit Realty Advantage NM is organizing this year's drive, which partners with nine community organizations and has a goal of providing toys for 700 kids.
"The department is struggling with staffing and personnel during the pandemic, so we are happy to ensure that we can keep the drive going," said Becca Jones, a broker whose husband, Rollin Tylerr Jones, works for the fire department. "There hasn't been a lot of merry and bright for a lot of people this year, but that's especially compounded for kids already in precarious situations. This was not the year to give it up."
The toy drive will partner with Casa Familia emergency shelter, Santa Fe Indigenous Center, Santa Fe Dreamers Project, Santo Domingo Pueblo Social Services, Presbyterian Medical Services Family Health, Villa Therese Catholic Clinic, the state Children, Youth & Families Department, St. Elizabeth Shelters, and Las Cumbres.
The drive runs through Dec. 18. Contactless drop-off will be available at Los Alamos Fire Department stations 3, 4, and 6, the EXIT Realty office at 1615 Central Ave. in Los Alamos, any Santa Fe Fire Department station, Opulent in the DeVargas Center and the Española Police Department.
For more information, visit exittoydrive.com.
