It never gets easier.
Local firms that will either have to close or curtail operations reacted with resignation after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a two-week ban on dining at restaurants and the closure of nonessential businesses.
Though many store owners, restauranteurs and hotel owners had been through a similar experience when a March 23-to-May 15 restriction muted several sectors of the state's economy, Friday's news was just as difficult to absorb.
“As a business owner, it’s nothing short of depressing,” said Renée Fox, co-owner of Arable, a, Eldorado restaurant. “It’s hard to keep up motivation to keep on going.”
Lujan Grisham, while expressing empathy for workers and business owners, said the move was made necessitated by the state's fast-climbing novel coronavirus numbers and the pressure rising cases are putting on the health care system.
Many in the business community say the autumn shutdown is different from spring, if only because many workers have no fallback options.
“At this point, there is not a federal backstop,” said Rob Black, CEO of the New Mexico Association of Commerce and Industry, the statewide chamber of commerce and business advocate. “I am very concerned these closures will have more serious economic consequences" than the spring closures.
The federal Paycheck Protection Program that was in place for the first shutdown to help employers keep people on the payroll for eight weeks is not present now, noted Carol Wight, CEO of the New Mexico Restaurant Association.
“My plea will be for the governor to contact Congress for help,” Wight said. “We are desperate for help.”
She said the association has confirmed 180 restaurants in New Mexico have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“ 'We’re just disappointed' is a very light way of putting it,” Wight said. “Now with winter coming, the last couple weeks have been pretty bleak.”
For individual business owners and managers, the news comes at a crucial time — the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons are fast approaching.
Bountiful Cow Cheese Co., a supplier to many restaurants, could lose 30 percent of its business in the next two weeks, owner Steve Wright said.
“It’s definitely going to impact us, but we only have four employees, including me,” Wright said.
Santa Fe Dining, which owns a variety of well-known area restaurants, including Maria's New Mexican Kitchen and La Casa Sena, also said the effects would be significant.
“We were kind of expecting it,” said Rick Pedram, president and chief operating officer at Santa Fe Dining. “It’s pretty devastating. It’s devastating to all the people who are going to lose their jobs. The good news, it’s only for two weeks. We pray the numbers start going down.”
Hotels will be affected, with maximum occupancy reduced from 60 to 25 percent, though some in the industry said that with cases rising throughout the country, the urge to travel may be muted during the holiday season.
“The 25 percent is sort of irrelevant,” said Sam Gerberding, general manager of the Inn of the Governors. “With the clear message to not travel and not being able to provide dining, we won’t be even close to 25 percent.”
For some small businesses, the urge to persevere is strong. Fine Arts Framers manager Erika Palmaffy said the business made it through the first shutdown with the help of a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan and a good financial year in 2019.
“We’re going to comply again,” she said. “We were closed for two months last time. The next two weeks wouldn’t affect us significantly. We already have work scheduled for two weeks. We will have a production schedule ready to go when we reopen.”
