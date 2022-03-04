Justin Greene, the founder of the Santa Fe food delivery service Dashing Delivery, said Friday he plans to run for the District 1 seat on the Santa Fe County commission.
In the past decade, according to a news release, Greene has advised and served on the Legislative Jobs Council, Pueblo of Tesuque Development Company and Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee. He is the co-founder of Warehouse 21 and the Santa Fe Teen Arts Center, the news release states.
"As your Commissioner, I will fight for a broadband solution and ensure economic development projects in film, technology innovation, and tech transfer are built-in northern Santa Fe County," he stated in a news release.
Greene received a Master in Business Administration degree from the University of New Mexico and a bachelor's degree in architecture from Syracuse University, the news release states.
For more information, visit www.justingreene.com.
