The North Central Regional Transit District announced its Blue Bus 255 Mountain Trail route from downtown Santa Fe to Ski Santa Fe will be fare-free this winter.
Riders must call 505-629-4725, ext. 2, and reserve a seat in advance. Anyone who doesn't reserve a seat will not be allowed to board.
Face coverings are required and must remain on for the trip. Seating will be limited to four passengers due to social distancing.
The transit district has temporarily waived its $5 fare to avoid contact with the fare box. In previous years, Ski Santa Fe had provided a $5 discount token as an incentive to take the bus to the ski basin.
"Because people are not paying for the ride, the token is not being provided during this time," Jim Nagle, the district's spokesman, said in an email.
The district cleans and disinfects its buses each day.
The Mountain Trail route includes seven round trips on weekends and three round trips Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit RidetheBlueBus.com.
