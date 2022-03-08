A collision between a passenger vehicle and a school bus Tuesday afternoon sent several Española Valley High School students to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, an Española police spokesman said.
The crash, at the intersection of El Llano Road and North McCurdy Road, overturned the bus, which was carrying about 20 students at the time, Española Police Department spokesman Lt. Jeremy Apodaca said.
Apodaca said a vehicle crashed into the side of the bus, causing it to flip over.
"A few students needed to be transported and were taken to [Presbyterian] Española Hospital for minor injuries," Apodaca said. "We don't believe there were any major injuries."
Apodaca said the scene, located between Española and Ohkay Owingeh, was "chaotic" in the moments after the crash, which occurred just before 4 p.m.
Apodaca said the driver of the vehicle, an elderly man, likely will face citations, though he added the crash remains under investigation. He said investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
