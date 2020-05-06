Life in Santa Fe is slowly returning to normal.
The new normal, anyway.
The Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station and the Caja del Rio Landfill will resume regular operating hours Monday in light of the state's decision to ease restrictions stemming from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But new rules will be in place "to ensure the health and safety" of customers and employees alike, the city and the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency said in a joint news release Wednesday.
The recycling and transfer station, commonly referred to as BuRRT, will once again be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. daily. The landfill will go back to its normal schedule of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The facilities are implementing several new measures, including requiring all customers to wear a face mask "or suitable face-coverings" and prohibiting more than two people per vehicle. Everyone must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet, and customers are asked to pay either with a credit or debit card.
"Customers should be patient and expect delays," the news release states. "However, the goal is to provide services in a safe and manageable way."
The news release also said the city's Environmental Services Division will be reestablishing "limited residential bulky waste collection service."
"The city will accept ‘no-touch’ household bulky items such as furniture, mattresses and appliances that can be lifted by a grapple truck," the city said. "A limit of four items per customer will be in place."
Call 505-955-2200 to schedule a collection.
The city said no green waste will be collected at this time, but the division continues to evaluate its ability to provide that service.
Recycling drop-off sites in Santa Fe remain closed "due to both COVID-19 exposure issues and staffing levels," the city said, adding that it "supporting BuRRT to help ensure its recycling drop-off can safely reopen to give residents an option for recycling glass bottles."
For more information on BuRRT or the landfill, call the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency at 505-424-1850 or go to santaferecycling.org.
For more information on the city's Environmental Services Division, call 505-955-2200 or go to santafenm.gov/esd.
