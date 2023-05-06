The often-sleepy town of Cerrillos was jolted into a state of excitement Saturday as hundreds of people from across the United States came to watch or compete in the second annual Turquoise Trail Pack Burro Race.

The event features human competitors who race alongside their donkeys while guiding them with a rope. 

As giddy onlookers waited for the race to start at 10 a.m., competitors in racing bibs walked up and down Main Street with donkeys in tow.

Recommended for you