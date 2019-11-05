A burnt pancake caused staff to evacuate Nina Otero Community School Tuesday morning.
David Carl, a spokesman for Santa Fe Public Schools, said children were not in class because of Election Day but it was an in-service day for teachers and staff.
“Nobody was in any danger. It was just a fire alarm for some smoke from a burnt pancake,” Carl said.
Phil Martinez, an assistant fire chief at Santa Fe Fire Department, said they received the call around 10 a.m. and sent units to the school on Herrera Road, but were told en route that it was a false alarm.
“We canceled all but one unit and sent in just Engine Seven, just to check everything out,” Martinez said. “Someone must have left their breakfast on the stove.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.