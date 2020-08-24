The Medio Fire burning in the forest northeast of Santa Fe has grown to 2,432 acres and remained only 5 percent contained Monday morning, according to the Southwest Area Incident Management Team.
Fire crews have been removing fuels along the eastern edge of the fire through a so-called "burnout operation" and other measures to protect tribal lands and the Santa Fe ski basin, the team said in a news release.
They also planned to begin burnout operations Monday along the southern, western and northern edges of the fire.
"These planned operations will likely result in increased air traffic, smoke and fire activity in these areas," the news release said. "This strategy is intended to moderate fire intensity as the main fire approaches containment lines."
A group focused on protecting structures in the area will continue to help homeowners along Forest Road 102 to "implement protection measures and mitigate risks to these residences," the new release said.
An air resource expert will help address public health concerns from the impacts of smoke.
Smoke from wildfires in California, Colorado and Arizona also are likely to drift in and worsen the air quality in New Mexico.
An interactive smoke map is available at fire.airnow.gov; zoom into the Santa Fe are to see the current smoke coverage.
The Santa Fe National Forest will hold a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Monday on Facebook to answer questions and provide updates about the Medio Fire.
Access the meeting at facebook.com/santafeNF/ and submit questions in advance at 2020.medio@firenet.gov.
I am sure there are a lot of factor I might not know about, but it seems to me an opportunity was lost last week to contain this blaze when it was 5 acres. If half the resources now in play were deployed then ....
I like you am sitting here on the sidelines, but you are right. Should have, but didn't..... kind of like the pandemic.
