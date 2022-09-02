Che Kueffner, a senior at the Academy for Technology and the Classics, uses strings to direct the head and eyes of this year’s ‘Zozobro’ at lunchtime for the students to put their own spin on the annual Zozobra celebration. This is the school’s sixth annual burning organized by teacher Joaquin Martinez and the Student Council. Zozobro was stuffed with the students’ glooms, and its burning was preceded by a flash mob dance by students.
