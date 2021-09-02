Putting on the burning of Old Man Gloom is a herculean task during a normal year, but in 2021, organizers were tossed a particularly nasty curveball.
The Kiwanis Club of Santa Fe said Friday night's event at Fort Marcy Park had to be quickly readjusted as COVID-19 infections once against surged across New Mexico, leading to more stringent safety requirements for the burning.
"It has been one for the history books," said event organizer Ray Sandoval. "It's almost like Groundhog Day. But here's the thing: Zozobra can throw us some curveballs, but the goodwill of the citizens of Santa Fe will win out against gloom and he will be vanquished again."
As many as 13,500 people — far smaller than the crowd that would come to Fort Marcy during in a regular year — are expected to watch the towering marionette erupt in flames, taking with it the ills of the previous year.
This year's theme is a throwback to the 1980s.
As Zozobra '21 neared, Sandoval said addressing testing and vaccination requirements was the "easier" part of planning the event. Attendees have to provide of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of the burning.
But when organizers had to downsize Zozobra late in the game, Sandoval said the lack of ticket revenue forced organizers to scramble because they had deals in place with vendors who required deposits for equipment needed to put on the event.
"We were really between a rock and a hard place," Sandoval said. "We were really looking at having to have 60,000 people to pay for everything."
Sandoval, a spokesman for Public Service Company of New Mexico, said his employer and Connecticut-based utility Avangrid, which is seeking to merge with PNM, provided a $100,000 donation to cover the financing gap.
A sellout is expected Friday night, but those who can't attend will be able to watch Zozobra go up in flames on KOAT-TV.
"We don't want them to miss out on this amazing Santa Fe tradition," Sandoval said.
Though rain has threatened the event in the past, Jennifer Shoemake, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Albuquerque office, said the biggest concern Friday could be wind. Shoemake said there is about a 20 percent chance of rain Friday, but it shouldn't be an issue during the evening hours.
