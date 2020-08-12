Charred ruins are about all that remain of the home at 3003 Calle Caballero.
The yard is littered with debris.
While the fire was recent, neighbors said the trash isn't new. Squatters who had taken up residence in the house vacated years ago by its elderly owner had been discarding rubbish there — including syringes — long before the fire engulfed the home last month.
Santa Fe firefighters doused the blaze, which officials believe was human caused, early July 9.
No one was injured in the fire, officials said, and no residents were displaced.
At least, not for long.
One neighbor said a person who appeared to be transient moved back into a shed on the property shortly after the fire. A mattress lying on the floor of the shed and other items — sleeping bags, cans, batteries, snowshoes and even a surgical face mask — indicated during a recent visit that it might still be serving as someone's shelter.
"Every day, I've seen at least a couple homeless people use the house and the shed in the back," said Michele Franklin-Hill, who lives next door.
She and other residents living nearby on Calle Caballero — most of whom declined to give their names — said the house has long been a blight in their central Santa Fe neighborhood just off Avenida de las Campanas. The now burned-out structure stands close to Kearny Elementary School and a trio of city parks. Franklin-Hill was one of a few neighbors who said they had reported concerns to police that the vacant property had become a draw for vagrant people and rampant drug use. But nothing came of their complaints, they said.
City councilors might say it's an all-to-familiar story to them — one that prompted them to draft a new ordinance creating a process for city officials to address properties that become chronic public nuisances.
The overhauled nuisance abatement ordinance will empower city workers charged with overseeing land-use codes to investigate complaints and enforce the rules when they find violations, councilors said during a meeting in late July, when the measure was approved.
City Councilor Signe Lindell, one of four sponsors of the ordinance, said the city previously didn't have a "mechanism" to compel homeowners to "be better neighbors."
Provisions in the ordinance will allow the city to work with property owners to address violations before taking more stringent measures — such as levying civil fines, forcing a sale of the property or even seizing it — if the homeowner doesn't comply.
It's not clear whether the city has ever approached the owner of the home on Calle Caballero about code violations.
The Santa Fe County Assessor's Office lists the property owner as a man in his late 90s named Louis Lopez with a Las Cruces address and phone number. No one returned a call to the number.
None of Lopez's relatives could be reached to provide comment on the long-abandoned house or the fire that destroyed it.
'It's not safe so close to a school'
Franklin-Hill said she awoke early July 9 as the blaze was consuming the home. She had moved next door to the property in June, she said, and since then had made several calls to the city fire and police departments and the state Department of Health to report her concerns about unsafe conditions.
The home is just 77 steps — she counted — from a gate to Kearny Elementary, said Franklin-Hill, a teacher with Santa Fe Public Schools.
"Neighbors told me the house has been vacant for years," she said.
But she knew it was inhabited, and she was concerned about the people who had taken up residence: "I wanted to get them connected to services because it's not safe so close to a school."
And then came the fire, which city firefighters were able to prevent from spreading to Franklin-Hill's home.
Assistant Chief Phil Martinez said somebody had to have started the blaze, though the exact cause has not been determined.
"The gas and the electric were not on in the house and the meters were pulled," Martinez said. "It had to have been started by a human.
"It could have been anything from somebody trying to keep warm to somebody lighting a cigarette," he added. "There was a significant fire load of clothes and rubbish in the house."
Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurulé confirmed the department had received reports about the house. Officers had responded to calls about a dozen times in the past five years, he said, including four nuisance calls and others reporting drug use.
It was by no means the city's top property when it came to nuisance complaints.
Gurulé cited three properties in the city that have drawn far more calls — 231, 258 and 151 — since 2017.
The police department is working with the city's legal staff to determine how to enforce codes to keep neighborhoods safe while also remaining fair to residents and homeowners, he said.
The new nuisance ordinance creates a process for that.
'A little bit of teeth'
City Council liaison Jennifer Faubion told Mayor Alan Webber, councilors and members of the public who had tuned in to a July 29 hearing on the measure, "We really just want to make the nuisance ordinance more workable and enforceable. … It allows the city to be a lot more proactive in dealing with these properties that tend to be chronic problems and chronic nuisances in their neighborhoods and protect the quality of life in these neighborhoods.
"We did add a little bit of teeth where we can fine these property owners," she said.
Councilor Renee Villarreal, one of the sponsors, said it creates a way for the police department to track nuisance complaints, which can trigger an investigation by city staff.
She and other councilors had been prodded by residents to beef up enforcement powers, Villarreal said, adding one property had been a problem for neighbors for more than 30 years.
JoAnne Vigil Coppler, another sponsor, said lack of maintenance on a home lowers neighbors' property values. More important, she said, abandoned homes pose safety issues.
Without a tough approach, Vigil Coppler said, "we're giving permission for transients and drug use in these vacant properties."
Many in her district have burned, she added.
The ordinance calls for an investigation of properties with six or more complaints within six months to emergency responders or city officials. The homeowner will be required to submit an abatement plan.
If the city denies the plan, the property owner will have five days to submit an updated version. If the property owner fails to do that, or if officials deny the revised plan, the city may begin fining the owner $100 per day for noncompliance.
If the property owner still fails to comply, the ordinance allows the city to take action against the property owner in state District Court. Among the options: placing a lien on the property, forcing a sale, allowing crews to enter the property to fix the violation or seizing the property.
"When you have abandoned property that isn't secured, it's problematic for exactly what happened here," Lindell said in an interview this week, referring to the fire on Calle Caballero.
"People can go in and start a fire that has the potential to damage the entire neighborhood," she said.
Officials said the ordinance was drafted with input from police officers, attorneys and members of the community through a special task force and roundtable discussions.
Other cities already have such measures in place, they said.
The city of Albuquerque, for instance, has an ordinance allowing it to take drastic measures, if necessary, to address problem properties.
Albuquerque announced Tuesday it had razed five properties that were considered health hazards in their neighborhoods due to high rates of crime. The demolitions came after a long public process that gave property owners "time and support for bringing their buildings up to code," the city said in a news release.
Lindell and other councilors called the new nuisance ordinance long overdue.
Webber lauded the team approach to creating the ordinance. The effort allowed the city to "get real-life stories that informed this piece of legislation," he said at the July hearing.
"I can speak from personal experience," the mayor added. “… The neighborhood people, as Councilor Villarreal said, have been asked to endure 30 or some extended number of years of people as their neighbors not behaving as neighbors and have asked the city to advocate on their behalf."
The approved measure, he said, is "a very thoughtful and unbiased attempt to enhance livability."
