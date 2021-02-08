Off-price national retail leader Burlington Stores will open an outlet in a portion of what was the Hobby Lobby space at College Plaza shopping center, 2020 Cerrillos Road, the center’s owner confirmed Monday.
Burlington, once known as Burlington Coat Factory, with its shortened name now carries a variety of items, including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear and youth apparel, among other offerings. And it still has coats.
Burlington has about 769 stores in 45 states and three in Albuquerque.
Burlington will fill 30,700 square feet of the former Hobby Lobby space immediately adjacent to Office Depot. Another 25,000 square feet still available for lease on the right side of the building, said John Waterbury, principal at Walnut Creek, Calif.,-based Waterbury Properties, which has owned College Plaza since 1994.
The space has sat empty since Hobby Lobby departed after 25 years for Santa Fe Place mall in mid-2019.
A building permit was issued Dec. 28 and Hart Construction of Albuquerque is doing tenant improvement work.
Waterbury launched discussions with Burlington soon after Hobby Lobby left, but the coronavirus pandemic complicated closing the deal and starting tenant improvements, he acknowledged.
“The pandemic slowed the process of permitting down,” Waterbury said. “We’re managing it as best as we can. There was some hesitation from Burlington initially [during the pandemic] but with COVID they could see a real opportunity to come out of the ground while other retailers are closing.”
Across town, De Vargas Center finally expects to open HomeGoods in early March, said Katy Fitzgerald, senior project manager for Fidelis Reality Partners, which owns the downtown mall.
“I’ve been working on this deal for eight years,” she said.
Waterbury expects Burlington to open in September.
“We’re always happy to get a soft goods retailer,” he said. “That would be our top choice.”
Burlington has been in expansion mode since becoming publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016, consistently adding stores in the past several years.
Burlington (BURL) stock closed at $263.85 Monday, up $7.86.
