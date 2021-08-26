Off-price national retail leader Burlington Stores will open its first Santa Fe store Sept. 3 in about half the former Hobby Lobby space at the College Plaza shopping center, 2020 Cerrillos Road.
Burlington, once known as Burlington Coat Factory, fills 30,700 square feet next to Office Depot in the property that was vacated in mid-2019.
College Plaza owner Waterbury Properties launched discussions with Burlington soon after Hobby Lobby left the space, but the coronavirus pandemic slowed the process down, company principal John Waterbury told The New Mexican in February.
Burlington carries a variety of apparel for men and women in addition to coats. The company women’s operates 784 stores in 45 states. It has three other stores in New Mexico, all in Albuquerque.
Burlington is the second big-box store to arrive in Santa Fe during the pandemic after Home Goods opened March 4 at DeVargas Center. The store will be open every day. It has hired 65 employees and is looking for more.
Burlington is donating $5,000 to nearby Salazar Elementary School for teachers to purchase materials for their classrooms.
Burlington has been in expansion mode since becoming publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016.
The Burlington Coat Factory name was simplified to Burlington in 2014 to communicate the store was “more than just coats.”
