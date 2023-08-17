Unless a plea bargain is on the table, politicians almost never admit to being part of a scandal.
Geno Zamora isn’t ducking or dodging. He acknowledges playing a role in misspending $2 million of public money when he was city attorney of Santa Fe.
Zamora says it’s the sort of error he won’t make again.
At age 54, he is trying to return to city government, this time as a councilor representing residents of District 1 on the southeast side. Zamora faces three opponents in the November election.
Ask him about the lowlight of his time as city attorney under then-Mayor David Coss, and Zamora answers without hesitation. He says he supplied bad advice on how public monies could be spent.
Santa Fe voters in 2008 approved a $30.3 million bond issue funded through property taxes. The specified use of the bond money was to improve parks and trails.
After the national economy crashed a few years later, Santa Fe’s city government found paying the bills was more difficult than at anytime in recent memory.
Zamora in September 2011 told city councilors they could spend money from the bond issue to help cover employee salaries. They did so.
Diverting cash from parks to payroll meant projects that had been green-lighted weren’t started or completed. Heavy criticism, an independent review of the bond issue and a special state audit followed.
Tim Keller, a Democrat who was the state auditor, in 2016 found the city improperly spent $2 million. Zamora by then no longer was city attorney, having accepted a similar position with the Santa Fe Public Schools.
He knows his role in siphoning city money from its intended purpose hasn’t been forgotten.
“I made a mistake in my presentations in governing body meetings,” Zamora said Thursday.
The right course, he said, would have been bringing in an attorney who specialized in bond issues.
“My interpretation was wrong,” Zamora said. “For me, that was a teachable moment: Know what you know, and know what you don’t know.”
Most of the rest of his four years as city attorney were smoother. Zamora counts two of his decisions as especially important to residents.
At a time when most people in county and state government said same-sex marriage was forbidden, Zamora in early 2013 authored an opinion stating it was lawful. A handful of county clerks soon began issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
The New Mexico Supreme Court in December 2013 ruled same-sex marriage was legal, ending a patchwork of county policies. And in June 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex unions nationally.
Zamora, who has a brother who is gay, said the change was significant from social and practical standpoints. His brother, he said, ended a long-term relationship before gay marriages and attendant rights to community property were recognized.
Another change Zamora pushed through at City Hall was moving the custodian of public records from the Clerk’s Office to the City Attorney’s Office. He said his approach expedited legal reviews of requests for records.
The city still receives ample criticism on grounds it is unresponsive or slow in producing public records. Santa Fe’s government this year paid a $50,000 settlement to attorney Steven Farber, who sued on grounds the city withheld documents from him.
Zamora says responding to requests for records isn’t a snap. His office received about 650 requests a year when he was city attorney, a number that has since tripled. The average request took three hours of staff time, Zamora said.
In addition to working for Coss, Zamora served as acting city attorney for three months when Mayor Alan Webber took office in 2018.
Zamora says he enjoyed the work, helping him realize he wants to be a city councilor.
“I’ve got what I’ve called over the years a defective public service gene,” Zamora said.
He worked as an assistant attorney general under Tom Udall and for four years as then-Gov. Bill Richardson’s chief legal adviser.
Zamora ran for state attorney general in 2006, losing to Gary King in the Democratic primary. The council race is Zamora’s second try for public office.
He has hired Webber’s campaign manager, Sandra Wechsler, in the same capacity. Wechsler’s association with the mayor was not a factor in the decision, Zamora said.
“I hired a Santa Fe High School graduate to run my campaign. That was important, choosing someone from here instead of from the outside,” Zamora said.
He decided on a privately financed campaign. Zamora said the maximum of $22,500 for a publicly financed candidate is inadequate to pay for mailers, radio ads, a campaign manager and possibly other workers.
Two of his opponents, Brian Gutierrez and Alma Castro, obtained enough small contributions to receive public financing. The fourth candidate, Kathy Rivera, sought public financing but did not qualify.
Their competition will intensify by Labor Day. The condition of city parks might be a bigger issue for Zamora than the others.
Residents didn’t get what they were promised with the bond issue. It’s an issue that still might have legs as the stretch run of the campaign begins.