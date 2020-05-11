A Santa Fe man who was riding in a car involved in a fatal DWI crash last fall has filed a lawsuit against the Bull Ring, alleging the driver accused of causing the collision had worked at the downtown restaurant that night and was allowed to drink on the job.
Kevin Allende's complaint, filed Friday in the state First District Court, also names Diego Pichardo, 24, who has been charged with killing an Albuquerque man in the Nov. 3 crash, and Pichardo's brother, Alejandro Pichardo, as defendants.
Diego Pichardo was a Bull Ring food runner at the time and had consumed alcohol at the restaurant, which "regularly serves alcohol to its on-duty employees," the complaint alleges.
Allende also accuses the Bull Ring of negligent training and hiring practices.
Bull Ring owner Harry Georgeades disputed the allegations.
Georgeades, who had not yet seen Allende's complaint, said in an interview Monday that employees of his restaurant are "one thousand percent not to drink on the premises ever," and "we have no knowledge of [Pichardo] drinking here."
On the night of the crash, Allende, 29, was riding in the passenger seat of a Ford sedan driven by 30-year-old Andrew Martinez — an Albuquerque hip-hop artist known as Wake Self — when a pickup driven by Pichardo collided with them at the intersection of West Alameda Street and Camino Alire.
Pichardo — who also is named Pichardo-Rodriguez in some court documents — was impaired and driving up to 60 mph on the wrong side of the street, according to police reports.
All three men were hospitalized.
Allende suffered a lung injury and multiple broken bones, and Martinez died a few days later, according to reports.
Pichardo initially was held in a medical unit at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Los Lunas due to the severity of his injuries. He has since been transferred to the Santa Fe County jail to await trial on several counts tied to the crash: vehicular homicide, great bodily harm by vehicle, DWI, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.
According to a Santa Fe police report, Pichardo smelled of alcohol and had watery, bloodshot eyes after the crash. He told an officer who interviewed him at the hospital that he hadn't had alcohol that night but smelled like alcohol because he "works in the industry."
The complaint accuses Pichardo's brother, who owned the truck Pichardo was driving, of "negligent entrustment," saying he should have known his brother "was prone to drive under the influence of alcohol or otherwise an unfit driver."
At the time of the crash, Diego Pichardo was facing trial on a June 2019 DWI charge and had been charged with DWI in 2017 in a case that was dismissed as a result of lost evidence.
Alejandro Pichardo could not be reached for comment Monday.
Diego Pichardo's public defender declined to comment on the civil complaint.
The Public Defender's Office in Santa Fe recently filed a motion asking that Diego Pichardo be released to an inpatient treatment center while awaiting trial.
Allende is seeking an unspecified amount of damages from the Bull Ring, Alejandro Pichardo and his car insurance company.
