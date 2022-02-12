Build it, and the rents will go down.
That was the well-worn theory before the pandemic.
But Santa Fe's apartment building boom — at least 15 projects have begun since 2018 — hasn't resulted in the expected lowering of rates. In fact, due to a variety of factors exacerbated by COVID-19, they've gone up — way up.
Rents have skyrocketed across the country and in Santa Fe, even with five new apartment complexes and 867 units opening or about to open in the city in the past year.
The reason: Experts say Santa Fe's demand continues to outpace its availability, regardless of how many units are opening.
“It’s really a function of supply and demand,” said Billy Eagle, senior vice president at commercial real estate services firm CBRE in Albuquerque. “Rents are going to continue to climb as employment growth continues and supply stays less than the demand right now.”
Employment growth is largely tied Los Alamos National Laboratory, which intends to bring 500 jobs to Santa Fe and has hired 3,679 people in Los Alamos since 2019. The lab plans to add at least 1,200 a year through at least fiscal year 2024.
The lab already has about 2,900 employees living in Santa Fe, citing a fiscal year 2020 LANL economic impact report.
Los Alamos-related employees have been prime candidates for Santa Fe’s newest apartments, where the starting line for rent is nearly $1,700 per month.
“A huge portion was Los Alamos, 30 to 40 percent,” said Joshua Rogers, senior vice president at Titan Development in Albuquerque, which built the 188-unit Broadstone Rodeo apartments (since renamed Olympus Rodeo) and the 139-unit Capitol Flats on Cordova Road.
“We had people from Las Vegas, Española and Albuquerque who work in Santa Fe,” Rogers said. “Less than 10 percent were from out of state.”
People recently started moving into the 180-unit Markana de Santa Fe apartments on Richards Avenue. The tenant mix is expected to be young professionals, professionals from Los Alamos, retired people and empty nesters.
Altitude at Vizcaya off St. Francis Drive near Interstate 25 is a balance of young professionals and older people downsizing from houses, said Santa Dettore, director of development at Northland Investment Corp., which owns and operates the Vizcaya properties.
Of the 15 apartment complexes in various stages of construction and recent completion, only two are considered affordable housing: Siler Yard with 65 units and Soleras Station with 87 units. Nearly all other recent apartment projects opt for paying the city’s fee in lieu of meeting the requirement of 15 percent affordable units.
The city in May did boost its Affordable Housing Trust Fund from about $600,000 to $3 million. The trust fund provides down payment assistance to qualifying homebuyers as well as rental assistance for very low-income renters and real estate and infrastructure funding for nonprofit developments.
But some market experts believe more must be done to relieve the pressure for renters and buyers.
“I think $3 million is woefully inadequate,” said Jen Erixon, senior vice president at Los Angeles-based Alliant Capital, an affordable housing investor. “I think you need double that, and you need it year after year after year. The words I use is, the funding needs to be permanent and reliable. The city needs to identify a source that is reliable.”
City Councilor Renee Villarreal, who heads the city’s Community Development Commission, wants to see a general obligation bond similar to Albuquerque’s Workforce Housing Opportunity Act, where a certain percentage is set aside for workforce housing.
“The city needs to dedicate at least $3 million a year to meet the scale of the problem,” Villarreal wrote in an email. “I would like to see that we prioritize any city-owned land for affordable housing development, even if it means we donate portions to guarantee affordable units.”
Villarreal, like Erixon, wants to see more money in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
“We absolutely need to identify revenue sources that would achieve sustainable, predictable, equitable, and consistent funding for the [trust fund] with the goal of expanding access to housing opportunities for all residents, especially the most vulnerable and housing insecure,” Villarreal wrote. “We need … a long-term solution to fund the [trust fund] annually.”
But money alone can’t solve the problem, said Daniel Werwath, chief operating officer at New Mexico Inter-Faith Housing, an affordable housing developer and property management firm that recently completed construction of Siler Yard, the affordable housing complex that targets artists.
Werwath is on a crusade to change zoning to allow smaller multifamily housing to be built in residential districts. Apartments are considered commercial projects — not residential — in Santa Fe, he said.
“We need to build 200 units of affordable housing a year and we need to do it for 10 years,” Werwath said. “We don’t have the tools to do that. We don’t even have the land zoned for that.”
Werwath’s envisioned solution isn’t more 200-unit apartment complexes.
“I want to legalize up to four-unit rental properties in residential zoning districts,” he said. “That would help build supply. Nobody wants a ton more of these big rental properties.”
Construction costs across the country rose 18 percent in the past year and had already been increasing double digits in prior years, according to the Associated General Contractors of America.
Siler Yard cost $18.77 million to build and was funded by a $10.4 million competitive federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and other funding from HUD, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, fee and permit waivers and donation of the city-owned land appraised at $1.1 million.
That allowed for monthly rents ranging from $427 to $985, based on income restrictions.
“My quick math using Siler Yard development costs means that you have to charge over $2,000 a month to cover development and operating costs at a level that a bank will finance a project," without all the subsidies the project received, Werwath said.
Alliant has invested in affordable housing projects in every state but is skittish about New Mexico.
“One of the challenges of so few affordable housing getting done in Santa Fe is the limited resources from city, state and federal sources,” Erixon said. “It’s New Mexico. We have a small population here. The way federal dollars are allocated is on a per capita basis rather than housing need. Other states have implemented state tax credits for affordable housing. There are very small tax credits in New Mexico compared to other states.”
Santa Fe’s apartment woes match the country as a whole, with an overall rental vacancy of only 5.8 percent. That's the lowest point since the mid-1980s, according to America’s Rental Housing 2022 report, authored by the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University.
“As a result, asking rents for all professionally managed apartments [in the U.S.] spiked in the third quarter, led by a 13.8 percent jump for units in higher-quality buildings,” the Harvard study reported.
Harvard researchers also concluded 23 percent of households with annual incomes below $25,000 fell behind on rent, as did 15 percent of renters with incomes between $25,000 and $50,000.
But there's an added factor in Santa Fe: For 15 years, the only apartments that were built were the 176-unit San Isidro Apartments and 58-unit Railyard Flats after the 2004 city ordinance requiring 15 percent of units to follow affordable housing guidelines took hold.
“We’re not even caught up with the gap of the last 20 years,” Werwath said. “We have a lot of market-rate apartments coming along all at once.”
