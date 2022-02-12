Rents at some of Santa Fe's newest apartments

Olympus Rodeo (originally Broadstone Rodeo), 1475 Rodeo Road: 188 units; one bedroom, $1,694; two bedrooms, $2,293.

Markhana de Santa Fe, 955 Richards Ave.: 180 units; one bedroom, $1,709; two bedrooms, $2,084.

South Meadows, 2800 S. Meadows Road, pre-leasing for March opening: 240 units; one bedroom, $1,495; two bedrooms, $1,950.

Altitude at Vizcaya, 2491 Sawmill Road: 64 units; one bedroom, $1,730.

Capitol Flats, 950 W. Cordova Road: 139 units; one bedroom, $1,771; two bedrooms, $2,108.

Siler Yard: 1218 Siler Road: 65 units, designated affordable housing for people earning less than 60 percent of the area median income; one bedroom, $427 for people earning less than 30 percent of AMI, $855 for people earning less than 60 percent of AMI; two bedrooms, $492 and $985.