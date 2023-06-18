Simesha McEachern fell in love with Santa Fe almost instantly.
All it took was a brief birthday getaway for her to be swept up by the city’s squat adobe buildings and usually blue skies.
“Oh, this is where I belong,” McEachern remembered thinking her first time in Santa Fe.
A North Carolina native completing her doctorate in education in Texas, she kept an eye out for Northern New Mexico openings for a few years. The waiting paid off: McEachern secured a job and, in February 2019, made the move to Santa Fe.
As she set about building a community around herself, McEachern, who is Black, encountered the best parts of meeting new people while also feeling like she had to justify or demonstrate the existence of New Mexico’s Black residents.
“Having honest conversations with neighbors and making friends and getting involved with things that I believe in — that’s been extraordinarily enjoyable,” McEachern said.
“One of the things that hasn’t necessarily been enjoyable is having to explain to people — or feeling the need to explain to people — that even though, percentage-wise, we don’t look like a very large group of people, we are visible, and we’re here, and we’ve always been here,” she added.
In spite of the common myth Black New Mexicans don’t exist, organizations are working to build vibrant and visible Black communities across Santa Fe — and not necessarily to the exclusion of other groups.
Census data from 2020 shows about 2% of New Mexico’s population identifies as Black, equating to about 45,000 people across the state. Black residents make up about 1.3% of Santa Fe’s population, Census data shows.
Raashan Ahmad, a founding member of the Santa Fe-based advocacy and arts organization Earthseed Black Arts Alliance, said he understands the impulse of minimize or dismiss the existence of Black New Mexicans, especially as they become visible in community spaces, like the Santa Fe Plaza hosting annual Juneteenth celebrations. That impulse is “a response to people not being seen and being pushed out themselves,” he said, a feeling he grew very familiar with after being shoved out of his hometown of Oakland, Calif., due to gentrification.
But at the same time, denying the existence of Black New Mexicans — and their contributions to the state — is “invisiblizing,” Ahmad said.
“We deserve to be centered,” he said. “And more importantly, for me, the kids that are growing up here … deserve to be able to see healthy, full, different Black folks in collaboration being beautiful.”
Earthseed Black Arts Alliance is part of making that vision a reality, Ahmad said. In addition to organizing Santa Fe’s annual Juneteenth celebration on the Plaza, the alliance has hosted residencies and events for Black artists and a summer camp for Black and biracial kids to play together, as well as creating a curriculum on Black New Mexicans for public schools.
The alliance’s work is about to grow, too. The newly established Earthseed Community Fund, housed within the Santa Fe Community Foundation, will foster Black artistic expression, heritage and community development through philanthropy, Ahmad said.
“Through the launch of the Earthseed Community Fund, the Santa Fe Community Foundation reaffirms its commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equitable future for all New Mexicans,” Christopher Goett, president and CEO of the local foundation, said in a news release announcing the new fund.
“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate and support the rich heritage and resilient leadership of our region’s Black communities,” Goett added.
Santa Fe’s chapter of the NAACP also works on Black history education. The organization is responsible for “well-loved and well-used” Little Free Libraries in Santa Fe, and its members visit classrooms from elementary to high schools every February in honor of Black History Month, said McEachern, who now heads the organization as branch president.
“Those are the things that really kind of hit my heart,” McEachern said.
Though nonpartisan, the local NAACP also hosts voter registration drives, helping residents register to vote ahead of elections, she added.
And the Santa Fe Soul Festival, which will return with its fourth annual festival Aug. 26-27, makes space for all to learn about and appreciate African American art forms, from visual arts to dance to the festival’s famed gospel concert, said Madeleine Wright, president of the festival’s board of directors.
“There’s African American culture, and everybody can appreciate it. We are bringing things forth to help people do that,” Wright said.
To that end, some spaces created by or for the Black community welcome non-Black folks. The local NAACP chapter is this way, to the benefit of the organization as a whole, McEachern said.
“The beautiful thing about our chapter and our branch is that we are so diverse,” McEachern said of the local NAACP. “It’s nice to have people who don’t look like me who believe the same things as me and for us to be able to have a conversation about it.”
The Santa Fe Soul Festival, too, is for everyone, Wright said, because “all of us can have an appreciation for everything.”
Besides, Ahmad said, the struggle for racial justice shouldn’t be about vying for rights and recognition to the exclusion or subjugation of other marginalized groups.
“If one of us isn’t free, none of us are free,” he said.
After building a community of friends, neighbors, co-workers and fellow advocates at the NAACP during her four years in Santa Fe, McEachern encouraged everyone to find their group of like minds.
“My best advice is: Do it. Absolutely do it. Don’t be afraid,” she said of finding community.
Santa Fe is by no means free of racism, McEachern said, and there are things about this community that are different from cities with larger Black populations. She said finding makeup that matches her complexion or a hairdresser equipped to style Black people’s natural hair can still pose a challenge.
But Santa Fe still feels like the place where McEachern belongs.
“It feels OK to be here, to embrace and bring your whole self and all that makes you who you are,” she said.