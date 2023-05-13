After nearly two days in labor, Lauren Sparks couldn’t remember the breathing exercises she’d learned to help push her son into the world.

She knew the exercises involved taking a deep breath, lowering her chin to her chest and letting the air out, but she couldn’t remember when to do what. Sparks didn’t know the steps’ correct order.

But that was OK, she learned. Shannon Sims Berg, a certified doula affiliated with local birth and parenting organization The Birthing Tree, was right next to Sparks as she gave birth. The doula knew the right order.

