After nearly two days in labor, Lauren Sparks couldn’t remember the breathing exercises she’d learned to help push her son into the world.
She knew the exercises involved taking a deep breath, lowering her chin to her chest and letting the air out, but she couldn’t remember when to do what. Sparks didn’t know the steps’ correct order.
But that was OK, she learned. Shannon Sims Berg, a certified doula affiliated with local birth and parenting organization The Birthing Tree, was right next to Sparks as she gave birth. The doula knew the right order.
The two women walked through the exercises together for at least an hour, Sparks recalled. She took deep, shuddering breaths until, at last, her son Jones arrived.
Amid shrinking maternal health services and below-average prenatal care rates across the state, Sparks is one of many parents who hand-selected a team — in her case, a group including midwives, a doula and family members — to ferry her through pregnancy, birth and the first few months of her son’s life.
Northern New Mexico is home to a number of organizations and resources designed to help families navigate reproductive processes, from abortion to birth, conception to postpartum support. These networks are designed to safeguard new parents’ mental and physical well-being as they adjust to a new phase of life, especially in a world in which up to 45% of new mothers experience traumatic childbirth, according to a study by the National Institutes of Health.
In her experience, Sparks said connecting to these organizations was life-changing; it transformed birth from an anxiety-inducing ordeal to something very different.
“I think it was the most empowering experience of my life,” Sparks said.
Before birth
Sparks’ pain began long before the 44 hours she spent giving birth to her son. For years, she suffered from erythromelalgia, a rare medical condition that causes redness and burning pain in the extremities.
The flare-ups got so bad, Sparks said, she had to give up her career as a hospice nurse because she couldn’t stand or use her hands normally. She shifted careers, becoming a therapist.
Doctor visit after doctor visit left her feeling disempowered. Though, as a nurse, she respected medicine and her providers’ attempts to help her, Sparks said she could feel herself surrendering some knowledge of her own body to doctors’ authority.
It’s a feeling many people — especially members of marginalized groups — experience in the doctor’s office, particularly when accessing reproductive health care, said Libby Branham, Yiya Vi Kagingdi Doula Project Coordinator at Tewa Women United, an empowerment organization founded and led by Indigenous women.
“What happens a lot in birth is it becomes super medicalized, and it becomes a process that’s really rushed,” Branham said. “As we know as birth workers, as reproductive workers, it needs to be the birthing person in the driver’s seat.”
In some cases, a highly medicalized birthing process can exclude families’ preferred languages or Indigenous mothers’ traditional birthing practices, Branham said. The process sometimes harms LGBTQ parents by misgendering them, added local doula Sal Maxwell, who specializes in supporting queer families through reproductive processes.
These challenges often compound existing structural issues in New Mexico that limit mothers’ abilities to receive adequate care before, during and after birth, said Simran Priel, co-owner of The Birthing Tree.
“The maternal health landscape of Northern New Mexico is a rocky one,” Priel said. “For so many families, Santa Fe is sort of like the closest hub for maternal and pediatric care. We have families who travel to us from Mora and Moriarty and Vegas.”
The problem seems to be worsening, too. Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and staffing shortages, rural hospitals are cutting maternity wards, with low-income families and women of color bearing the brunt of those decisions. These days, if you want or need to give birth in a Northern New Mexico hospital, there are essentially two options: Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe and Presbyterian Española Hospital, said Carmella Quam, Indigenous women’s health and reproductive justice program manager at Tewa Women United.
All of this stunts opportunities for proper perinatal care for mothers and babies, despite efforts by individual birth workers and organizations like The Birthing Tree to support parents during pregnancy. One recent community health needs assessment completed by Christus St. Vincent found only 65% of mothers across New Mexico and 69% of mothers in Santa Fe received prenatal care during the first trimester, compared to nearly 80% nationwide.
Babies born to mothers who did not receive prenatal care are five times more likely to die and three times more likely to be born at low birth weights than those born to mothers who did receive prenatal care.
Because of her past experiences accessing medical care, Sparks was intentional in selecting her birth team, even though her erythromelalgia went into remission before she became pregnant with Jones. She chose to give birth in her Santa Fe home and hired two midwives to guide that process.
And she wanted to give birth naturally. Her body had experienced so much suffering without purpose that she wanted to experience birthing pains and trust her body’s ability to do the right thing, Sparks said.
She almost didn’t hire a doula, though. Sparks said her background as a nurse and mental health care provider led her to believe she wouldn’t need someone to support her mentally during the birth.
But with hindsight, Sparks said she made the right call in hiring a doula: “It’s the best decision I ever made.”
During birth
When her son was born, Sparks said her midwife and her doula took on different roles: While the midwives cared for her body, the doula cared for her spirit.
Doulas are trained personnel who provide emotional, physical, educational and advocacy support to families in a variety of reproductive settings, Maxwell said. For instance, in her own practice, Maxwell supports families — particularly LGBTQ families — at stages ranging from preconception to a baby’s first birthday, including through miscarriage and abortion.
In contrast to midwives, doulas are not licensed to provide medical care; they don’t assess, diagnose or treat any maladies, according to the New Mexico Doula Association.
However, doulas receive special training in supporting families during the birthing process and can become “certified” by doula training organization. Tewa Women United’s Yiya Vi Kagingdi Doula Project is one such training program.
And though some parents — like Sparks — choose to birth at home, Maxwell said the vast majority of her birth support takes place in hospitals. She described herself as another voice in the room to advocate for the parents’ preferred method of birth and educate them when unanticipated changes occur.
“My only job in that room is to support their choices and their desires for their experience and to hold space for them,” Maxwell said. “When there are things that arise that are challenging and scary and unexpected, I’m there to support them through that decision and that experience.”
For some parents, doulas can also bring in components of identity, culture and language. The Birthing Tree’s bilingual doula program, for instance, assists with translation, primarily into Spanish, during doctor’s visits and birth, Priel said. Tewa Women United’s Yiya Vi Kagingdi Doula Project trains their doulas to make space for Indigenous families to practice any traditions related to birth, Quam added. And when she works with LGBTQ clients, Maxwell reminds providers to use the right pronouns and avoid jumping to conclusions when calling parents “Mom” or “Dad.”
This kind of support is intended to limit traumatic experiences during birth, or, as Maxwell put it, provide clients with the “best possible chance at achieving their birth dreams.”
The one major problem with doula services: For many families, they can be prohibitively expensive. The services regularly run in the thousands of dollars, and they’re usually not covered by most insurance plans, including Medicaid.
Local organizations have programs to limit financial barriers to doula services. Tewa Women United offers many doula services at no cost and accepts volunteer work and community-building as reciprocal “payment,” Branham said. The Birthing Tree operates 100% grant-funded programs as well as sliding-scale payment options; about half of the organization’s more than 100 families per year can afford to pay for their services, Priel added.
So there are some systems in place in Northern New Mexico to support all families’ access to doula services. But it’s not enough, Maxwell said.
“For there to be true financial and all of the forms of accessibility for doula care, there needs to be some major shifts in the way that we support doulas through medical insurance,” she said.
Sparks’ doula, Shannon Sims Berg, shined during crunch time. After more than 40 hours, Sparks was exhausted.
The doula helped her through it, Sparks said, squeezing her hips and placing a cool rag on her back and caring for her comfort during an acutely uncomfortable time.
To Sparks, it seemed Sims Berg understood something unique about how to support the new mom during such a challenging experience: “You are in the most vulnerable place you’ve probably ever been in. We’re going to take care of you in that place, and we’re going to recognize your strength.”
After birth
Of course, the challenges don’t stop when the baby arrives. The first few weeks after birth can be difficult and isolating, requiring parents to learn by doing while battling new anxieties and sleep deprivation.
After all, Quam said, “We don’t have a book that says how to be a mom or how to be a parent.”
For many local organizations, though, support for new parents doesn’t end at birth; in some cases, birth is just the beginning. They continue to provide services to ensure clients are nourished and uplifted by community.
“It’s a very isolating time. … For folks who are struggling with poverty or any kind of social challenges — which is primarily our underserved populations, but not always — they really need community,” Priel said.
“That’s what we’re here for, to try and keep people connected,” she added.
At Tewa Women United, building community is key, particularly as families start gathering after the coronavirus pandemic, Quam said.
The organization’s reciprocity-based payment system — in which families can “pay” for their doula care by giving back to the organization — aids in this process, getting families connected to one another. Even sharing their reproductive health stories can help families process and advocate for themselves, Quam said.
For The Birthing Tree, that support often comes in the form of postpartum doula services, which assist new parents as they settle into a new phase of life, Priel said. The postpartum doulas can also funnel parents toward other services provided by the nonprofit, like support groups and baby yoga classes.
When Sparks underestimated how overwhelming the first weeks of motherhood would feel, her postpartum doula ensured she was well cared for, helping her learn to breastfeed, offering her time to get some sleep and encouraging her on difficult days.
The Santa Fe-based nonprofit Many Mothers — which collaborates with The Birthing Tree to run the Santa Fe Parenting Center — offers a similar service, in which volunteers visit parents at home for an average of three to four months after birth, said Kai Forsley, the organization’s executive director.
The volunteers are there to perform whatever tasks the parents might need — whether that’s preparing meals, cleaning, watching the baby while the mother naps or showers or does other tasks, Forsley said. They can also help connect new parents with other Many Mothers programming and basic needs, like food, formula, infant supplies, clothing and more, she added.
“Our mission is to reduce stress in the home when a new family member — an infant, in this case — is added to the home,” Forsley said.
These days, Jones is nearly a year old, healthy, happy and obsessed with hairbrushes, Sparks said. Even when presented with fine toys, he opts to play with the bristles of a brush.
Jones’ first birthday will be a celebratory occasion, Sparks said: The baby’s parents plan to take him to a pharmacy and allow him to pick out his own hairbrush.
Meanwhile, Sparks will be grateful to the team of midwives and doulas that brought him into the world one year ago.