While the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic still looms large, the latest revenue projections for the state of New Mexico are much more optimistic than the nearly $2 billion shortfall forecast in June.
In a virtual briefing Tuesday before the Legislative Finance Committee, state economists presented an improved budget outlook for the fiscal year that begins July 2021.
General fund revenue for the upcoming fiscal year is now estimated at nearly $7.4 billion.
"One thing that you'll see throughout the forecast is that it does paint a stabilized and somewhat more positive outlook than we've seen this spring and through the summer," Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said. "But I want you to keep in mind that we need to continue to exercise restraint."
Last December, economists forecast fiscal year 2022 revenue at nearly $7.9 billion. But by June, as the pandemic continued to squeeze New Mexico, estimates had been revised to $6.9 billion.
Though significantly better than the grim financial forecast from June, the revised revenue estimates presented to lawmakers Tuesday are not without risks. State revenue will be affected by the ongoing economic uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic and the timing and size of another federal stimulus package, among other factors.
Oil demand and supply is also another big unknown.
The revenue forecast has been a moving target. In September, the state projected revenue for the upcoming fiscal year to be between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion. The numbers presented Tuesday will serve as a framework and give the state government more breathing room as it heads into the budget planning process next year.
