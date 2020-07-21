It's an either-or situation.
Parks and Recreation Director John Muñoz said during the second day of city budget hearings Tuesday that Mayor Alan Webber's proposed spending plan has enough money to open either the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex or Bicentennial Pool, but not both at the same time.
The conundrum illustrates one of the ways reduced spending will affect residents in the new fiscal year.
"This definitely demonstrates the difficult choices that we have to make and how COVID has changed our world," Muñoz said after the hearing. "This is our new normal — for now, for now — and I know we're not going to stay here forever."
Muñoz said the city is considering opening Bicentennial Pool first. The outdoor pool is traditionally open from late May through Labor Day, and swimmers have pleaded with the mayor and other city officials to open the facility.
After the holiday, Muñoz said, the city is considering closing the pool and opening Fort Marcy. But no decisions have been made.
Muñoz stressed the novel coronavirus pandemic will ultimately affect operations at the city's recreation centers. The city reopened the Genoveva Chavez Community Center on Monday after a monthslong shutdown.
The Salvador Perez Recreation Center is undergoing a major renovation and remains closed.
Tuesday's four-hour budget hearing included presentations from all but one of the departments that would be merged under a new Community Development Department that Webber is proposing under a sweeping reorganization of city government.
The proposed reorganization, which would include splitting parks and recreation, has generated questions and some concerns from city councilors.
It also sparked a rebuke from City Councilor Chris Rivera after Rich Brown, the city's economic development director, introduced himself as "the new director" of the proposed Community Development Department. Brown also told the committee he was poised to receive a "modest pay increase."
"Question for the city manager: How can somebody take the role of department director when it hasn't been approved by the council yet?" Rivera asked.
"All of this is pending the approval of the governing body," City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill responded.
"Well, it sounds like it already happened," Rivera said. "It sounds, based on what he said, that he's already taken the position, so that's my concern. … It's not set in stone until the governing body approves it."
The mayor's proposed budget brought at least one city director to tears.
Pauline Kanako Kamiyama, director of the city's Arts and Culture Department, said her budget decreased by 53 percent, or about $1 million. The department is funded entirely by lodgers tax revenue, which the city projects to drop by half.
"This was painful," she said, referring to a 68 percent decrease in a category identified as "other operating costs."
"This is where our cultural investment funding program, um, comes out of," she said, her voice breaking with emotion.
"We really tried as a team to hold this as a priority," she said. “… This really helps our arts and cultural organizations who are really doing a great job during this pandemic at changing things up, so to have to cut this by quite a bit" was difficult.
City Councilor Renee Villarreal thanked Kamiyama for "being able to show how you feel" about the budget impacts.
"it doesn’t just impact our staff, but it impacts a community," Villarreal said. "It’s like basic services are one thing but also just cultural enrichment and connection to culture is really kind of lifesaving, in my opinion, so thank you for your work."
Budget hearings will resume at 1 p.m. Wednesday with a presentation from the tourism office.
