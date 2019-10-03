New Mexico’s Legislative Finance Committee approved budget guidelines Thursday that urge “modest growth” even amid unprecedented state revenue.
The guidelines, written by staff members and approved by lawmakers on the committee, call for a “single digit growth rate” in the state budget as well as general fund reserve levels of between 20 percent and 30 percent “because of increased dependence on energy revenues.”
“Instead of unsustainably high growth levels, the goal is to use a more modest growth rate that improves service levels, increases accountability, and ensures an adequate general fund reserve,” the guidelines said.
The committee’s director as well as the Senate Finance Committee chairman have been calling for the state to be prudent in its budget decisions for the next fiscal year due to uncertainty about oil prices and the economy.
The guidelines are considered important, as they will be used by Legislative Finance Committee staff members to put together recommendations on agency budgets for lawmakers ahead of January’s session.
“The committee will consider modest general fund appropriation growth levels in most state agency budgets,” the LFC guidelines said. “Given continued reliance on volatile revenue sources, the committee will also focus on fiscal stability measures, such as funding large trust funds that could provide a stable source of future revenue to priority areas, including public schools, higher education and early childhood services.”
The office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said it agrees with the approach outlined in the guidelines.
“We can be smart with the spending we do while also recognizing the revenue source is volatile,” said spokesman Tripp Stelnicki.
Overall, state agencies are requesting a 17 percent average increase from the general fund for the next budget year compared to the current one, according to a previous LFC document. That’s more than the 12.8 percent in “new money” the general fund is projected to receive for the 2021 fiscal year, which begins in July. The 17 percent figure does not include public school budget requests, which are not yet due.
The state Environment Department has requested a 72 percent increase, while the Tourism Department asking for a 43 percent increase.
However, the Governor’s Office said Thursday that the agencies under its purview are only asking for single-digit average growth, noting it pushed for 25 percent reserves during the last legislative session.
“The governor is very clear-eyed about the need for strong reserves,” Stelnicki said.
The LFC guidelines also drew attention to a recent bond rating downgrade by Moody’s, saying lawmakers “will need to consider issues impacting the state’s bond rating, including the large Medicaid caseload, large pension liabilities, [and] except for two counties, an economy that also is lagging the rest of the country, below-average income levels, and weak financial reporting practices.”
The guidelines also emphasized the need for budget analysts to consider evidence-based performance metrics in determining how much money to allocate to specific programs.
Economists from the legislative and executive branches announced projections in August that state government will receive an estimated $907 million in “new” money next budget year, with revenue projected at just under $8 billion as oil and gas production continues to increase in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico.
The revenue projections would allow the state to draft a budget in the next legislative session that exceeds the $7 billion threshold passed this year.