Smoke billowed over the La Cienega area Saturday afternoon from a brushfire, partially obscuring the flashing lights from dozens of first responders.
Authorities evacuated at least 150 people but said they expected to let them back into their homes later that evening.
Martin Vigil, Santa Fe County's emergency management director and assistant fire chief, said three homes in the Las Lagunitas development were threatened by the fire but were undamaged.
"It was brush and heavy trees lost on this one," he said, adding that city, county and federal agencies responded to the blaze southwest of Santa Fe near Interstate 25.
Fifteen to 20 acres burned in the fire, which was contained by Saturday evening, Vigil said.
Its cause is still under investigation.
State police blocked Entrada La Cienega, and cars lined the I-25 west frontage road.
People stood on truck beds to watch a U.S. Forest Service helicopter from Los Alamos fill up from a nearby irrigation pond. The helicopter passed over and extinguished a hot spot, which had erupted into orange flame and belched black smoke.
Cynthia Araujo said she smelled smoke around 4 p.m. and started taking pictures from a neighbor's driveway when she saw flames 20 minutes later.
Sergio Rodriguez, a 46-year-old Brazilian jiu jitsu instructor, said he went to his garage around 4:30 p.m. to grab a wrench when he saw flames. He said he grabbed a fire extinguisher he keeps in his vehicle and told his 25-year-old son, Alexis Rodriguez, to grab two more. He said they tried spraying the base of the fire.
"The fire was too strong," he said. "The trees were cracking from the heat, and the smoke was killing us."
He said first responders told the family to evacuate.
He said he grabbed medals and guns to pile into their Jeep while his wife grabbed important paperwork, and his son grabbed video games and the family's African tortoise.
"I wish I'd grabbed some of the photos," he said. "I had photos from when my mom was young in there, heirlooms, you know."
Tan Coelho, who's lived in the area for five years with her husband, said: "They knocked on the doors and said, 'Leave right now. Take only your animals,' " she said. "I wish I'd picked up the medicines at least."
