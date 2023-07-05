A brush fire off of N.M. 14 led to a brief evacuation of some nearby homes on the Fourth of July.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for Calle Manzano and West Nambe Street on Tuesday afternoon because of the fire. According to county fire officials, the fire burned about 5 acres, along with a small shed. The fire didn't cause any severe injuries, although one person was taken to an area hospital because of smoke inhalation. Residents were able to return to their homes a couple of hours later.
That was the only major incident during Tuesday's holiday, according to Santa Fe city and county fire officials. County firefighters dealt with three minor incidents Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to an email Santa Fe County spokeswoman Olivia Romo sent on behalf of Battalion Chief Karl Ehl.
County firefighters also put out a small grass fire caused by fireworks at 20 East Pine, also off of N.M. 14. The department also responded to a structure fire at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on Camino de los Ranchos in Chimayó. The structure was an abandoned adobe home. No one was hurt during the blaze, according to the email.
Assistant city fire Chief Freddie Martinez said his department helped address various minor incidents during the Fourth of July but nothing out of the ordinary.
"We were out in full force, and we had a lot of small brush fires that we responded to and were able to mitigate them immediately. There was a lot of fireworks going off, but we didn't end up having anything big — no major fires, we didn't have any acts of violence, nothing like that," Martinez said.