Firefighters from Santa Fe County, the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies battled a brush fire Saturday that ignited around 12:30 p.m. off Interstate 25 near the Eldorado exit.

Southbound I-25 and a stretch of Old Las Vegas Highway were briefly closed in the area, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Sheriff's deputies provided traffic control.

Sheriff's office and fire officials did not return calls to provide more information about the blaze.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

