Firefighters in Sandoval County were battling a brush fire Sunday south of Cochiti Lake that covered at least 6 acres, U.S. Forest Service officials said.
Smoke from the fire could be seen as far north as Santa Fe.
It wasn't clear what caused the blaze or if anyone was evacuated because of the flames.
The region was dry and windy Sunday with temperatures in the 60s, and the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning through Sunday evening.
The winter was one of the driest in recent memory, as drought conditions have heightened wildfire risks throughout New Mexico.
Sunday's brush fire was at least the second in the area this year. Crews put out a small brush fire near Interstate 25 on March 7.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.