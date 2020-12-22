Arthur Newman Jr. liked to tell his friends he was the luckiest guy in the world.
He did everything he wanted to do and got to meet everyone he wanted to meet in his various roles as a film executive, businessman, local politician and philanthropist.
"It seemed to me it wasn’t just luck that he had," friend and neighbor Fred Knight said of Newman, who died Dec. 7 of complications from sepsis in California.
"He loved people," Knight said. "He had a lust for life. He was happy and was enthusiastic about everything he did, and he did a lot."
Newman, 96, had a home in Santa Fe with his wife Patty for 13 years. They supported a number of local organizations including the Santa Fe Opera, New Mexico School for the Arts and the Museum of New Mexico Foundation.
Newman was introduced to New Mexico as a teen when his father brought him and his younger brother — the late Paul Newman, the acclaimed film and stage actor — to the area on a road trip in 1940.
"The moniker for this state is so very true for so many people, including Arthur — the Land of Enchantment," said Patty Newman, who married Arthur in the early 1970s. "He loved New Mexico and Santa Fe. We would go to La Fonda every Christmas Eve."
Newman was born in Cleveland in 1924. His father, Arthur Newman Sr., ran the Newman Stern Co., a sporting goods business, where both the younger Arthur and Paul worked. The experience fostered an interest in business for Arthur Newman, who earned a degree in business administration from the University of Michigan after World War II.
During the war, he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps, as that branch was known at the time, working in radar communications. His role was so top secret, Patty Newman said, that he could not tell his parents what he was doing.
Because he was color blind, Newman could not join flight school or be assigned to flight missions, she said.
"Maybe it turned out to be lucky he was color blind," Patty Newman said. "If he had been on a flight crew, he probably would have been shot down — or worse."
After the war and following years in the business sector, Newman joined his brother Paul Newman in the movie business. Arthur Newman worked in an array of capacities, including production manager, on such Paul Newman films as Cool Hand Luke (1967), Pocket Money (1972) and Slap Shot (1977).
Because he so closely resembled his younger brother, Arthur Newman sometimes stood in for him as a photo double.
"He and Paul were close their entire lives," Patty Newman said. "People used to call them the Irish twins because they did everything together."
Paul Newman died in 2008.
Arthur and Patty Newman retired in the 1990s to California, and Arthur Newman served on the Rancho Mirage City Council and helped facilitate the building of the community's first public library.
Arthur and Patty Newman also worked with Newman’s Own Foundation, started by Paul, to help distribute millions of dollars to nonprofits around the world, including in New Mexico.
Charles MacKay, former general manager of the Santa Fe Opera, said Arthur Newman took great pride and delight in ensuring Native American youth were introduced to the opera by underwriting dress rehearsals they could attend.
"He was pleased with how fascinated they were coming to this beautiful place and listening to the beautiful music," MacKay said.
He recalled Newman as a man who liked to tell funny stories and jokes with a "twinkle in his eye, which denoted the gentle, kind spirit he had."
Newman's love of the arts stemmed from a childhood interest in playing music, though he never learned how to read it, Patty Newman said. His mother often took him and Paul to operas in Cleveland when they were young.
Among other gigs, he played the drums in a military swing band while he was stationed in England during the war and later did the same with the U.S. Army Air Corps band in the states.
Patty Newman said her husband enjoyed so many different things in life that she dubbed him "a man for all reasons."
"He was a man who loved everything: he was a strong ice skater, skier, horseman, he played lots of golf," she said. "He was a musician, businessman, film-production man, civic leader and philanthropist."
She said the family plans to celebrate his life in both Rancho Mirage and Santa Fe "if this pandemic ever ends."
