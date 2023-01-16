Amado Abeyta, right, talks last week at the KSWV radio station with his sister, Adi Gonzales, after wrapping up his radio show, Amado in the Mid-Morning, and before the start of Gonzales’ show, Adi in the Afternoon. The siblings provide two continuous hours of songs that range in dates from the 1950s to 1990s, and say they hope the focus on the hits of the past help listeners connect with cherished memories."There was a soundtrack of our lives," Abeyta said. "These songs prove that."
Adi in the Afternoon radio host Adi Gonzales listens to her brother, Amado Abeyta, while he's live on air during his show Thursday at the KSWV-AM station. Despite having no background as DJs, about five years ago the siblings were coaxed into taking to the airwaves as hosts for the family-owned station.
Amado Abeyta fiddles with his control board Thursday as his dog, Anakin, fights for his attention during his live radio show at the KSWV radio station. Abeyta often dives into the history of the songs on his show, informing listeners with personal anecdotes about the players, songs and their place in time.
Amado Abeyta, right, talks last week at the KSWV radio station with his sister, Adi Gonzales, after wrapping up his radio show, Amado in the Mid-Morning, and before the start of Gonzales’ show, Adi in the Afternoon. The siblings provide two continuous hours of songs that range in dates from the 1950s to 1990s, and say they hope the focus on the hits of the past help listeners connect with cherished memories."There was a soundtrack of our lives," Abeyta said. "These songs prove that."
Adi in the Afternoon radio host Adi Gonzales listens to her brother, Amado Abeyta, while he's live on air during his show Thursday at the KSWV-AM station. Despite having no background as DJs, about five years ago the siblings were coaxed into taking to the airwaves as hosts for the family-owned station.
Amado Abeyta fiddles with his control board Thursday as his dog, Anakin, fights for his attention during his live radio show at the KSWV radio station. Abeyta often dives into the history of the songs on his show, informing listeners with personal anecdotes about the players, songs and their place in time.
Minutes before taking to the airwaves of their family-run radio station, Adi Gonzales and Amado Abeyta recalled those days long, long ago, when they listened to the sounds that galvanized their lives.
The music came from the radio sitting atop their grandmother's freezer. Within the big appliance there was green chile, fish and ice cream. But on the crown was something far tastier: one song after another — a medley of memories the brother and sister fondly summon.
The music helped define who they are today. Gonzales and Abeyta, now in their early 40s, have created daily music shows they hope will bring back a time when radio ruled — and listeners loved to be ruled by it.
"People feel ownership of the station through the songs; it reminds them of old Santa Fe, it reminds them of their grandparents," said Abeyta as he prepared to start his daily "Amado in the Mid-Morning" show on KSWV-AM, broadcast on 810 AM and better known to listeners as Que Suave radio.
Gonzales, older by two years, agreed. "We want you to feel, we want you to remember, even if it's a sad memory," she said while prepping to launch "Adi in the Afternoon," which follows Abeyta's show.
Between them, Abeyta and Gonzales provide two continuous hours of songs that range in dates from the 1950s to the 1990s. (Gonzales is about to expand her hourly show to two hours sometime this month). They also provide personal anecdotes of hearing their favorite songs for the first time.
It's a homey, authentic experience, one not heard all that often anymore as radio — and tastes — have changed. But Abeyta and Gonzales say nostalgia works, both for them and their listeners.
"There was a soundtrack of our lives," Abeyta said. "These songs prove that."
Touching the past isn't all that hard for the brother-and-sister disc jockey team, perhaps because music was imprinted on them early. Their father was the late musician and teacher Chris Abeyta. Amado Abeyta loved music from a young age and continues to play in several bands. As a child, Gonzales took up a stick and, pretending it was a microphone, sang songs she heard on the radio. Her mother, Jenny Salazar, told her daughter that someday she would have her own music show.
Gonzales — who worked in state government for years — said she didn't believe her.
Despite having no background as DJs, about five years ago they were coaxed into taking to the airwaves as hosts for the family-owned station.
The late George Gonzales, a former mayor of Santa Fe, started Que Suave on Jan. 5, 1991 — George’s birthday. Another of his sons, Estevan Gonzales, is the general manager of the station now.
Adi married into the Gonzales family — to Estevan —in 2003. They have three children who sometimes accompany their parents to the station.
The individual energy of the two siblings, on and off the air, is a study in contrasts. Abeyta sounds and acts like the cool but subdued college professor who knows and loves the music he plays and can inform you with personal and professional anecdotes about the players, songs and their place in time.
As he prepared to launch Carly Simon's 1970s hit "Anticipation," he told listeners the story behind the song: Simon wrote it in about 15 minutes while anxiously awaiting a date with pop and folk singer Cat Stevens. Abeyta did not, however, tell listeners how the date went.
Gonzales comes off as an enthusiastic mentor who wants her charges to have fun while bringing back memories, happy and sad, with each song. Her smile grows in only one direction — bigger — as she animatedly talks and gestures through her musical choices, tying them for the most part to whatever national day it happens to be.
Last Thursday, it was Kiss a Ginger Day, she told listeners, explaining a Ginger is a redhead and asking any redheads out there to text her their thoughts on being called a Ginger. In her musical lineup were songs by redheaded singers like Reba McEntire and songs about redheads, like Dolly Parton's "Jolene."
The goal, the siblings said, is to make people feel at home for a few hours each day, like they feel when they sit around the kitchen table drinking coffee with their elders. They want to connect people to their culture, history and friends from the past through music.
Local radio remains the best way to do that, they said. And there's an immediacy to it that people still enjoy, they said — you're driving along in your vehicle, you hear, say, the Everly Brothers' "Let It Be Me" and then, two or three minutes later, it's all over.
The memories can come and go as quickly as the song, it seems.
Some 20 years since the release of Tom Petty's cult tune "The Last DJ" — which predicted the decline of the independent-minded DJ in an increasingly corporate world — both Abeyta and Gonzales said they feel confident they represent a healthy breed of local radio personalities who still want to provide a human connection.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data, as of May 2021 there were 20,450 radio DJs working in the U.S., with somewhere between 190 and 330 of them operating in New Mexico.
"There are a lot of us out there, especially in New Mexico, where there are still lots of small radio stations," Gonzales said.
"Good music will never go out of style," she added. "There's power not only in the music but power in the radio. There's power in the airwaves."