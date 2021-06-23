Two London-based news organizations reported this week that Iberdrola executives are being investigated for criminal activity.
Reuters and the Financial Times said several of the Spanish company’s executives, including Chief Executive Officer Ignacio Galán, were under scrutiny by Spanish authorities.
The matter could be relevant to New Mexico because Iberdrola is the parent company of Avangrid of Connecticut. Avangrid seeks to purchase the Public Service Company of New Mexico for more than $8 billion. The proposal has been criticized by some as offering too little value to New Mexico but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is among the merger proposal’s supporters.
Reuters reported Galán and three other Iberdrola executives will be investigated for alleged bribery, breach of privacy and fraud in commercial documents.
Reuters said Spain’s High Court put Galán under investigation Wednesday. The case evidently dates back more than 15 years.
A local spokeswoman for Avangrid said in a statement: “This is not an indictment or the submittal of formal charges. Instead, the Judge has accepted the request of the prosecutor to include him in the investigation. This is simply the next step in the investigation and will include providing testimony. Last month Iberdrola’s Board informed the court that any director, member of the management team or employee of Iberdrola would be available to answer any questions about this case. We deny any wrongdoing and now have the opportunity to address the rumors and leaks that have targeted the company for several years.”
Iberdrola said in the Reuters article that Galán and the three other executives had done nothing wrong and that the company and its executives were open to cooperating with judicial authorities.
