What’s the most nondescript street in Santa Fe? There might be debate, but I doubt it.
Cerrillos Road has the look and feel of commercial strips in Anytown, USA. Whatever Southwestern personality Cerrillos possessed was lost long ago amid the sprawl, noise, concrete, thick traffic and chain stores.
None of the negatives are likely to change. What can be improved is the designation.
Santa Fe can make Cerrillos Road more interesting by renaming it in honor of the late Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy. He received the honor in 2007 for his novel The Road.
That book had nothing to do with Cerrillos Road, but McCarthy reached the height of his fame while living in Santa Fe.
Media-shy and averse to self-promotion, he nonetheless was one of the artists who made outsiders curious about the city. McCarthy died last month in Santa Fe at age 89 with a following that extends across the planet.
No matter where readers lived, McCarthy connected with them.
I read his first novel, The Orchard Keeper, set in rural Tennessee, as a 19-year-old college student. Muscular but lean, the book was recommended by a journalism professor. He said McCarthy was a model for how to cover a lot of ground without wasting any words.
Reading McCarthy’s downbeat stories wasn’t as enjoyable as a nonfiction book by the great Gay Talese, but they had much in common. Each could bring home the sights, sounds and smells of a region and all its characters.
McCarthy’s audience widened when some of his novels were turned into movies. All the Pretty Horses and No Country for Old Men sent many filmgoers to libraries and bookstores.
Those movies weren’t as good as the books they were based on. That was to be expected. McCarthy was a tough act to follow, even when his own words were the foundation for cinema.
McCarthy himself didn’t care to be in front of the camera. Talk-show host Oprah Winfrey in 2007 claimed she landed the first television interview with McCarthy. He was 73 at the time.
The occasion was Winfrey making The Road a selection of her book club. Every author wanted Winfrey’s endorsement, a surefire way to sell more books.
Still, McCarthy’s natural instincts kept him behind the scenes most of the time. I never met him or even reached him on the phone, though I tried after a hoax in 2016 suckered USA Today into erroneously tweeting McCarthy had died.
Reporters tried to reach McCarthy for comment, but he shied from the unwanted attention.
One publishing company, Penguin Random House, used Twitter to knock down the false tweet that started the whole lie about McCarthy dying.
“Cormac McCarthy is alive and well and still doesn’t care about Twitter,” the company publicist wrote.
As celebrities go, McCarthy might have been the quietest of the last century.
So why do I want to see his name splashed on a drab corridor? Because it’s a means to introduce McCarthy to new generations while bringing attention to his time in a place that bills itself as the City Different.
Signs on Interstate 25 ought to be a daily reminder to travelers of his connection to Santa Fe. “Cormac McCarthy Road, next exit” would increase attention for an author whose voice should continue to be heard.
About the time I began reading McCarthy, Woody Allen starred in The Front, a movie about a ne’er-do-well who’s paid to slap his name on the scripts of blacklisted writers.
Allen’s character drinks in unwarranted fame, but balks when his fans want to know more about his amazing talent. “The way I see it, you’re either a writer or a talker,” he tells a female admirer.
McCarthy, brilliant at his craft, resisted talking about what he did and how he did it. He commanded the spotlight, but he didn’t care to be in it.
None of that should diminish his adopted city’s interest in calling attention to him and his novels.
Marketing can be a dirty job. McCarthy didn’t want any part of it, but someone should, especially in a city as attuned to creative geniuses as Santa Fe.
The time is right. A reticent legend no longer can resist a city’s good intentions.
