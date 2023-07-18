What’s the most nondescript street in Santa Fe? There might be debate, but I doubt it.

Cerrillos Road has the look and feel of commercial strips in Anytown, USA. Whatever Southwestern personality Cerrillos possessed was lost long ago amid the sprawl, noise, concrete, thick traffic and chain stores.

None of the negatives are likely to change. What can be improved is the designation.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

