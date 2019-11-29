The annual holiday lighting event on the Plaza drew spectators from near and far Friday night.
Bright and jolly
- Photos by Luis Sánchez Saturno | The New Mexican
I'm sure all the lights and power usage didn't leave a single carbon footprint???
