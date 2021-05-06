DJFeature_RGB_Favorite.jpg

Dominic Crandall plays a DJ set Friday afternoon outside Cake's Corner Cafe at the intersection of Old Santa Fe Trail and East Alameda Street. Crandall, a brewer at Hidden Mountain Brewing Co., was at Cake's to showcase a new mango lime saison beer.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Dominic Crandall plays a DJ set Friday afternoon outside Cake's Corner Cafe at the intersection of Old Santa Fe Trail and East Alameda Street. Crandall, a brewer at Hidden Mountain Brewing Co., was at Cake's to showcase a new mango lime saison beer.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.