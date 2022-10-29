A glowing parade of “spirits” made its way through the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday for a tradition that honors the duality of life and death.

The Plaza lit up at night for what the city is calling its first Día de Los Muertos — Day of the Dead — celebration. The city entrusted the Kiwanis Club with bringing this ancient holiday to life, with a Santa Fe twist.

Event chairman Ray Sandoval said the parade was inspired by the Disney movie Coco, about a young boy that found himself in the vibrant and colorful land of the dead.

