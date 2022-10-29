A glowing parade of “spirits” made its way through the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday for a tradition that honors the duality of life and death.
The Plaza lit up at night for what the city is calling its first Día de Los Muertos — Day of the Dead — celebration. The city entrusted the Kiwanis Club with bringing this ancient holiday to life, with a Santa Fe twist.
Event chairman Ray Sandoval said the parade was inspired by the Disney movie Coco, about a young boy that found himself in the vibrant and colorful land of the dead.
“It was like everything glows in the dark, and I was like, ‘I wonder if we could do that on the Plaza,’ ” Sandoval said before the parade. “I’ve been thinking about this for a while; it took a little bit of time, but I’m really excited tonight to present this to our city.”
After the parade, eventgoers danced the night away during a luminescent Latinx dance party.
In order to make this glowing night of magic possible, the Kiwanis Club flooded the city’s historic Plaza with UV black light.
Before the event’s light-up finale, the Consulate of Mexico in Albuquerque gave remarks on the meaning of Day of the Dead and its cultural significance to people of Mexican descent living in the United States.
The holiday is normally celebrated on Nov. 1-2. Traditionally, families will spend those days at the cemetery, cleaning their families’ graves and decorating them to welcome those who have died back to the land of the living for one night a year. They also celebrate by decorating altars and leaving food and water for their deceased loved one to feast on.
Sandoval said one of the main purposes of the event was to help the many people of Mexican origin who live in Santa Fe, particularly those in the south side, feel like part of the community.
“This was long overdue,” Sandoval said about the event. “I think that we needed to do this for several reasons. The main one, I think that I want our kids on the south side to understand that their culture is special, and they’re welcome on the north side of the city.”
Throughout Friday and Saturday, families and local organizations gathered to decorate altars with photos of lost loves ones and leave ofrendas, or offerings.
Some of the altars honored beloved residents of Santa Fe who have recently died, like Michaelann Perea, an avid volunteer who was struck by a car and killed while bicycling for a fundraiser.
Bonnie Bennett, owner of the Kakawa Chocolate House, and artist Sally Vaillancourt teamed up to decorate their own altar dedicated to people who were special to them.
“We decided to collaborate together to honor our family and friends that have passed, and we’re just really excited that the city is now sort of recognizing [Day of the Dead] and helping people to better understand a very important and traditional celebration,” Bennett said.
“It’s nice to be part of it as the first time in Santa Fe,” Vaillancourt added. “We were trying very hard to do it authentically, but I think each time it’ll get better and people will understand it a little more.”
Bennett said she also hopes to honor the Mexican culture and traditions associated with chocolate.
“There is a natural connection to it and what we do with cacao because much of the heritage of the recipes that we make are from Mexico, Central and South America,” Bennett said.
Eventgoers strolled through the Plaza throughout the day, viewing the altars, taking part in arts and crafts activities and enjoying performances from local musicians and dance groups.
Teatro Paraguas brought a troupe of 25 dancers to perform stories like La Llorona and La Bruja.
Choreographer Xochiti Montelongo-Ehrl, who is of Mexican descent, said she recruited dancers of all cultural backgrounds to take part.
“I am so thrilled of having people, not only Mexicans, but from all over the world contributing to this beautiful celebration,” Montelongo-Ehrl said.
For the performance, 17 women dressed like La Catarina — a sophisticated skeleton woman that has become a symbol synonymous for Day of the Dead. The symbol was created in the 1900s by Mexican illustrator Jose Guadalupe Posada, to mock Mexico’s then-President Porfirio Díaz and the county’s Eurocentric high-society.
In the end, Santa Fe’s Day of the Dead celebration allowed participants and organizers to have a night of fantastic celebration while remembering the people who are no longer in their lives.
“I normally don’t like to think about the sadder part of life,” Sandoval said. “But today gave me a good opportunity to think about my grandparents and some really good friends that have passed away. It’s important, I think, for us to do that — to remember those who came before us.”