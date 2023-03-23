spotlight Photo feature Break time in Santa Fe By Jim Weber The New Mexican Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eli Rodriguez tumbles out of a water slide Wednesday as some 80 kids ages 6 to 12 swim, skate, dribble and game their way through spring break during day camp at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Jim Weber/The New Mexican Kids wait for their tun on the ice rink while fellow campers get skates laced up Tuesday at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Jim Weber/The New Mexican Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kids swim, skate, dribble and game their way through spring break during day camp at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily of man shot dead in Santa Fe awaits answersSanta Fe man had a love of insects, children and lifeTurmoil at New Mexico cultural affairs office reflects festering problemsVideos show Judge Khalsa's arrest on DWI charge after rollover crashEfforts stall to stop suicides at Rio Grande Gorge BridgeLawmakers churn out rush of bills on last full day of session‘Horrific case of abuse’ prompts internal investigation at Department of HealthAlbuquerque man accused of trying to solicit sex from minor in Santa FeBeef vendor to become new executive director at Santa Fe Farmers Market InstituteHouse and Senate approve compromise on massive tax reform bill with rebates ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Will Webber No one is safe from the transfer portal Rescue Report Playful, bird-watching cat finds home Magic Table A touch of high heat takes this salad to another level Ringside Seat Frigid start to spring doesn't deter anti-abortion doctor