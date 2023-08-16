011720LoyalHound_66.JPG (copy)

People eat dinner at Loyal Hound in January 2020. Loyal Hound shut down Friday due to several issues.

 Luis Sanchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

Loyal Hound Pub shut down Friday after repeatedly getting hounded by break-ins and harassment of customers, its owner said.

The pub on St. Michael’s Drive has suffered eight break-ins since November, Patrick Mockler-Wood said Wednesday.

“Thursday, we had a young guy run through the restaurant snatching purses,” Mockler-Wood said. “On Friday, a vagrant was trying to steal food from customers’ plates. We have to remove vagrants from doing drugs right at the front door.”

