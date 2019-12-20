Eleven Northern New Mexico College men’s basketball players have been suspended, including three for the remainder of season, after a brawl Sunday during a home game against Haskell Indian Nations University.
Ryan Cordova, Northern New Mexico head coach and athletic director, said the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, of which the college is a member, issued suspensions this week ranging from one to five games for eight players and seasonlong suspensions for three.
The Eagles were scheduled to play Friday night at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs with just seven players.
Cordova on Friday said he did not know how many Haskell players were disciplined. However, Haskell has forfeited its last two games, according to its website. Haskell athletic director Gary Tanner declined to comment.
Northern New Mexico College President Rick Bailey could not be reached for comment.
The suspensions stemmed from a fight that occurred during the second half of an Association of Independent Institutions Conference game. Cordova said the frustration level for both sides grew throughout the game, as referees issued several technical fouls to both teams.
The brawl began, Cordova said, when two players battled on the floor for a loose ball and a scrum ensued.
“Because they don’t see this situation every day, players don’t know how to handle the situation,” Cordova said. “Some people were engaging in the altercation and others came off the bench because they were trying to pull their respective players back to the bench.
“It just got ugly and it’s not something I am real proud of or our team was real proud of. It’s not something that reflects well on our program.”
Referees ended the game with 8 minutes, 15 seconds left in the second half and gave the Eagles a 60-52 win.
Española Police Department spokesman Jeremy Apodaca said officers responded to a call regarding the incident, and college officials asked them to escort the Haskell team off the campus for its safety. Apodaca said a police report was not filed because Northern New Mexico officials “wanted to handle it themselves in-house.”
Three key Northern New Mexico players will miss the remainder of the season: Tyrique Weaver, Alexander O’Guinn and Javier Roper. Weaver, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, was the second-leading scorer.
Northern New Mexico College emailed a joint statement from Cordova and Haskell head coach Matthew Downing Jr. to students, faculty and staff Thursday, stating, “In no way shape or form do we as coaches condone this behavior, nor does it represent the values of Northern New Mexico College or Haskell Indian Nations University.”
Cordova said Northern New Mexico intends to play its Dec. 29 game against NCAA Division I New Mexico State before making a trip to Lawrence, Kan., to play Haskell on Jan. 2.
Cordova said he and Downing plan to have a conversation with players from both teams about the brawl and outline their expectations for the next game.
“We plan to sit down with the boys and talk to them as adults and help them understand that this is a game and that kind of behavior will not be tolerated,” Cordova said. “And have them have a dialogue with each other. That’s half the problem — people don’t talk to each other and they don’t talk about issues.
“There is no question in my mind that there will not be anything remotely close to what happened at Northern.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.