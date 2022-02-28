The Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte has agreed to pay a $1.4 million settlement to the U.S. government over violations of federal law in its use of Housing and Urban Development Department grants that date back nearly two decades.
HUD awarded the club, then known as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe, two grants worth a total of nearly $751,000 in 2003 and 2004 to purchase land for a new center, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque. The club purchased land at 1107 Ocate Road, the agency said in a news release, but the facility was never built.
The club later sold the land but failed to repay the HUD grants or pay the U.S. government proceeds from the land sale.
“This unfortunate mismanagement of HUD program funding not only violates the public trust, it is a gross injustice to the communities directly impacted,” Bertrand Nelson, special agent in charge of the HUD Office of Inspector General, said in a statement late last week.
Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, chief professional officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte and a former Santa Fe city councilor, referred questions about the case to the organization’s attorney, Dan Cron.
Cron said Monday the club intended to use the land to build a new facility to expand its services, but a lack of funds due to a series of lawsuits against the club, alleging sexual abuse of children and youth by a former leader, killed the project.
Six people — five men and one woman — filed lawsuits against the organization between 2019 and 2020 accusing Louis Montaño, a onetime mayor of Santa Fe, of sexual abuse during his tenure as executive director in the 1970s and ’80s. Montaño died in 2008.
Cron said the club had to cover most of the costs of the cases after insurance records were destroyed due to water damage sometime before the cases were filed.
The club hired a consultant to figure out what coverage the organization may have, he said, but it ultimately ended up with much of the financial burden of the litigation.
“They just didn’t have the money,” Cron said.
Around 2011 or 2012, he added, the club experienced an almost a complete turnover of staff and board members. Those who would have been aware of the original land deal were gone.
“The club employees and directors were basically flying blind with respect to a lot of the details,” Cron said.
Around that same time, he said, the club sold portions of its property but didn’t have the proper legal counsel to inform it of any restrictions tied to the land. The club sold the remaining portion of the property in December for more than the purchase price, leading to the settlement.
“Both the board members and club employees were all well-intentioned people trying to provide the maximum services available to the community, and there was nothing fraudulent or underhanded about what they were doing with the property,” Cron said. “They just were uninformed as to what they would be permitted to do.”
What happened to the money? Who was held accountable?
