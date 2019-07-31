Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte faces third sex abuse suit

A third lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte, this time by a man who alleges he was sexually abused by former Director Louis Montaño from 1978 until 1982 — the year Montaño was elected to a four-year term as mayor.
Albuquerque-based firm Hall and Monagle and a California lawyer filed the lawsuit in state District Court on behalf of an unnamed plaintiff. Montaño, who died in 2008, was director of the Boys Club of Santa Fe for 27 years.
Hall and Monagle have filed three lawsuits on behalf of unnamed men who claim they were sexually abused as minors by Montaño.
The most recent lawsuit alleges Montaño ”sexually groomed, manipulated and abused” the man between the ages of 7 and 11.
Boys Club of Santa Fe — now the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte — and the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America were named as defendants. The complaint charges they failed to create hiring practices, supervise and ensure that children were protected from abuse. The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants failed to maintain policies to prevent or report abuse.
Roman “Tiger” Abeyta, chief professional officer for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte and current city councilor, said he could not comment on the lawsuit.
Montaño, a New Mexico native, left Catholic seminary to serve in the Marine Corps during the Korean War and took the director position after studying youth counseling at New York University on a Boys Club scholarship.
The first accuser claims the sexual abuse occurred at the club between 1973 and 1974. In mid-July, a second accuser alleged Montaño sexually abused him from 1975 to about 1981, or from about the time he was 10 until he was about 16.
Attorney Levi Monagle said the claims display a pattern, alleging Montaño targeted impoverished boys by offering access to the resources of the Boys Club of Santa Fe.
“When boys came to him in a vulnerable state, whether it was utilities getting shut off, or not enough food, that was an opportunity for him to sexually abuse them,” Monagle said.
All the lawsuits are seeking unspecified amounts in damages. Monagle said the discovery process has just started.
Monagle said he could not speculate if other lawsuits would be filed against the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Fe/Del Norte.
“When you have an individual like Louis Montaño in a position of power for as long as he was, I would certainly expect there are more victims out there in the community,” Monagle said.