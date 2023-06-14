Mayor Alan Webber reads a certificate of thanks from the city of Santa Fe to Asaya Chavez, 9, while he was being honored at a City Council meeting on Wednesday for saving his family during a house fire.
"Without his intervention, the firefighters also would have been forced to confront these perilous conditions in the rescue mission," Martinez told 9-year-old Asaya, his family, city officials and others who had gathered Wednesday at City Hall.
The boy had fled the home with his grandmother and cousins just before oxygen tanks in the residence ignited, causing a blast that could have been deadly.
"We thank you for having safeguarded not only your family but also sparing the firefighters from endangering their lives," Martinez said. "In the face of such loss, your actions serve as a reminder that hope does persist."
Asaya's mother, Stephanie Coriz, watched proudly during Wednesday's City Council meeting as Santa Fe fire Chief Brian Moya named the boy an honorary city firefighter and Mayor Alan Webber and city councilors commended him.
It was a bittersweet moment for a family that has faced hardships since the fire destroyed the three-bedroom Cerrillos Road home where Asaya's grandmother, Anna Jaramillo, had been living since March with several grandchildren and other family members.
Asaya has said he was playing in a bedroom when he smelled smoke and moved quickly to tell Jaramillo to evacuate and to help three cousins — an infant, a toddler and a teen with a disabling medical condition. He had remembered the lessons taught to him by firefighters who had visited his school.
"Asaya did something that I wouldn't even do," his mother said. "… I would be scared. You know, that's just me, and I was amazed by Asaya, and I appreciate the firefighters and mayor doing that and showing [their] appreciation at what he did."
KOB-TV's Pay it 4ward program, along with Fred and Terri Jasler of Cedar Crest, also honored Asaya on Wednesday, giving him and his family several toys and $600. The couple nominated Asaya for the TV station's honor.
The boy said after the ceremony he felt nervous but happy about being in the spotlight.
"I'm just happy that everybody's alive," he said.
Moya said he started the process of making Asaya an honorary firefighter about a month ago and couldn't be happier to recognize the boy's heroism.
"It's just an honor for me," the chief said. "I think that a lot of the stuff [I do] is just the day in, day out same routine, and this is — me being the chief, it's an honor just to do something a little different."
Jaramillo, 64, who also attended Wednesday's ceremony, said she is grateful for her grandson's actions and the support pouring in from the community, but she still has not found another home where she can make a new start after the blaze.
She has been staying with different family members as she searches for housing, an effort that has been challenging, she said, because she receives federal housing aid through the Section 8 voucher program. She needs a place in Santa Fe with enough space for her and grandchildren for $1,500 a month or less, she said.
Jaramillo, who has credited a homeless person with coming to the aid of her 15-year-old grandson, Santiago, during the fire, said the search for a new home has given her a fresh perspective on the struggles of Santa Fe's homeless population.
"[People] look at them like they're different," she said, holding back tears. "Like, 'Oh, get away from me.' You know, they don't know until they've been in their shoes. And that's the way I feel now."
She is fortunate to be able to stay with family, she added, but she does not want to be a burden on those close to her.
Coriz said she and Asaya had been living with her mother-in-law in Pecos, though she was working as a private nurse in Santa Fe and Asaya was attending Chaparral Elementary School. Asaya often would stay with Jaramillo in Santa Fe during the school year, she said.
Coriz and Asaya are now living at her grandmother's home, she said, while she and Jaramillo search for new homes.
"It's just been so hard with the situation with housing … because there's nowhere to really go, Coriz said. "A lot of people don't accept Section 8."
Jaramillo said many people have pitched in to help her and her family in a variety of ways — such as offering to donate furniture, clothes and even prayers — and the Red Cross has provided aid.
An online fundraiser for the family had brought in a little over $11,000 by Wednesday afternoon. But Jaramillo said she hasn't spent it.
"I don't want to use that money, you know, in case the kids need it," she said. "[People] are like, 'You need a car, too.' I said, 'Yes, but the kids do more, you know.' They lost everything of theirs."
She hopes other kids pay attention in school, as her grandson did, when important people like firefighters visit to teach them something, she said.
"They'll save lives," Jaramillo said. "You know, if these little kids pay attention they could save a lot of lives. They'll know what to do. … If it wasn't for the fire department going to the schools, who knows what would have happened?"