Asaya Chavez didn't just save the lives of his own family members when his quick actions during an explosive fire at their home May 20 ensured everyone escaped alive, said Freddie Martinez, an assistant chief with the Santa Fe Fire Department who had responded to the blaze.

"Without his intervention, the firefighters also would have been forced to confront these perilous conditions in the rescue mission," Martinez told 9-year-old Asaya, his family, city officials and others who had gathered Wednesday at City Hall.

The boy had fled the home with his grandmother and cousins just before oxygen tanks in the residence ignited, causing a blast that could have been deadly.