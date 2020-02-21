A man identified only as John Doe is suing Boy Scouts of America and Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish school in Santa Fe, saying he was sexually assaulted by a teacher at the school who was also a Scout supervisor.
The lawsuit, filed Feb. 14 in state District Court, says the assault occurred in 1967 or 1968 at Joseph Durr's home.
According to the lawsuit, Durr taught at the school and regularly hosted Scouting social events there. Minors were allowed to drink alcohol at the events, and Durr was the only adult present.
On the night of the alleged assault, the complaint says, Durr took John Doe and another Scout to the basement of his home where he plied the plaintiff with "alcoholic mint gin."
After John Doe was intoxicated, the complaint says, Durr and the other boy held him down, pulled his pants down and began groping his genitals.
"This continued until Plaintiff finally managed to jump up and start crying ... and ran, still crying, to his own home," the complaints says.
According to online court records, a man named Joseph Durr and the Boys Scouts were also named defendants in a 1995 civil case filed by a Santa Fe man who said he was sexually abused by Durr sometime between 1955 and 1957 when Durr was an assistant scoutmaster and the plaintiff was a student at St. Michael's High School.
That case settled out of court.
Paul Linnenburger, the attorney who filed the Feb. 14 complaint on behalf of John Doe, said he believes Durr is dead.
Neither the parish nor the Archdiocese of Santa Fe responded to calls seeking comment for this story.
"First and foremost, we care deeply about all victims of child abuse and sincerely apologize to anyone who was harmed during their time Scouting," a spokeswoman for the scouts said in an email Friday.
"We were shocked and saddened by Mr. Durr's behavior, which is reprehensible and runs counter to everything for which the [Boys Scouts of America] stands."
The spokeswoman said the organization is committed to fulfilling its social and moral responsibility to compensate victims who suffered abuse through Scouting activities and has reorganized by filing bankruptcy with the intention of creating a trust account for that purpose.
She wrote that the organization has instituted safeguards to act as barriers to abuse, including a policy that requires at least two adults be present with scouts at all times.
John Doe's lawsuit says the scouts and the Catholic school knew or should have known of Durr's sexual abuse of children and did not prevent his continued sexual assaults on him and others.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages including legal costs.
