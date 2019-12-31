A car accident in front of Dillard's at Santa Fe Place mall sent a 12-year-old boy to the hospital with a broken leg, according to a report from Santa Fe police.
The report stated the boy was crossing the street just before 3 p.m. Sunday in front of the department store when a vehicle turning right ran him over.
The driver, Charles Gamblin, 22, told officers that his vision was obscured by the sun.
"[Gamblin] advised he heard a bump and immediately stopped his vehicle to see what had happened," the police report states. "[Gamblin] advised he saw a young male on the ground on the passenger side of his vehicle who had a visible leg injury."
The boy was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.
Officer Arthur Maes wrote in the report that when he looked in the direction where the accident occurred he saw that "the sun would have likely obscured [Gamblin's] vision while he was driving."
A woman who was crossing the street at the same time as the boy told officers that Gamblin's car also bumped into her 10-year-old son, but that she was able to pull him out of the way of the vehicle.
Gamblin had not been issued a ticket as of Tuesday morning, Santa Fe police spokesman Greg Gurule said.
