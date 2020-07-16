Santa Fe police arrested a 17-year-old boy Thursday on suspicion of killing one teen and injuring another in a shooting at a south-side apartment complex Wednesday night.
Mario Guizar-Anchondo is accused of killing Ivan Perez, 17, who died in the parking lot of the Bluffs at Tierra Contenta, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, the police department said in a news release Thursday.
Angelo Hernandez, 17, was shot in his arm and leg and underwent surgery at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, said a family member who asked not to be identified.
Santa Fe Public Schools said in statement Thursday that Perez was a rising senior at Capital High School. The district identified him as Ivan Armando Perez Chumacero.
“This tragedy leaves our district shaken,” Superintendent Veronica García said in the statement. “Our hearts are with Ivan’s loved ones, and with our students and staff in the wake of this act of violence in our community.”
“As a Jaguar community we are saddened by the news of Ivan's passing,” Capital High Principal Jaime Holladay added. “Ivan was passionate about pursuing a career in music and will be fondly remembered by his smile and love of creating music.”
Residents of the complex said a large group of teenagers had been hanging outside Wednesday afternoon and into the evening when other young people pulled up in a small procession of cars and trucks and started a fistfight that turned fatal after one boy started firing a handgun.
Many fled the scene before police arrived, neighbors said.
Police have provided few details about the incident.
Officers obtained a warrant Thursday for Guizar-Anchondo, the police department said in the morning statement. In a later statement, the agency said Guizar-Anchondo was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Meadows Road, with assistance from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.
He faces an open count of murder and charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Early Thursday morning, two forensic cleaners from Aftermath Services were wearing personal protection equipment while working outside an apartment on the northeast side of the Bluffs, located off Jaguar Drive.
Bluffs resident Logan Sloan said he called 911 after hearing gunshots.
"I just heard bam, bam, then just repeated shots," Sloan said.
He saw people run away and a truck speed off, he added.
Arturo Luján and Flor Hernandez said they also saw a group of young people outside the apartment Wednesday.
In the evening, as he and Hernandez were outside, Luján said, two trucks and two cars pulled up, and a group of people got out and started fighting with those in the parking lot.
One man was holding a handgun, Luján said.
"Then I heard a click," Hernandez said, "and I told him, ‘He's going to use it. Let's go inside.’ ”
They heard a series of shots and saw the vehicles flee, Luján said.
The police department said anyone with information about the case should call Detective Blake Byford at 505-955-5225.
What a way to waste your life. Guy will probably spend the rest of his life in jail. Not to mention ending someone else's life and injuring another.
He will get out early on good behavior.
Here SFNM, I'll do your job for you.
Please see SF Reporter link for suspects photo.
https://www.sfreporter.com/news/2020/07/16/teenagers-killed-wounded-at-jaguar-drive-apartments/
And they want to defund the police.
And disarm law abiding citizens, too.
