Efforts to spruce up the Santa Fe Plaza have been steadily marching forward as tourist season kicks into high gear — a downtown public bathroom facility is close to opening nearby, crews have laid sod and new benches have brightened the city’s economic center.
Still, one visible marker is likely to grab the attention of longtime visitors to the City Different: a large, beige box where the Soldiers’ Monument, a 33-foot-tall obelisk, stood for more than 150 years.
It was toppled by protesters in 2020, leaving only its base intact. City crews encased what was left of the monument to protect it. A sign near the box explains the city’s response to the incident — the creation of the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process, commonly known as CHART.
One Santa Fe resident requested in a letter to the editor last week the box be removed.
“The time has come to lift away that senseless square cube in the middle of our Plaza,” Richard Polese wrote. “Open it up so we can again see and read the memorial plaques. Our city is a truly historic place, much more than a simple tan cube.”
But city officials indicated the box will remain on the Plaza until the completion of the CHART process.
Approved in January 2021, CHART is meant to identify and address community cultural and ethnic concerns, including public art and monuments that have drawn controversy. In July, the city hired Albuquerque-based Artful Life as the project’s facilitator, led by co-director Valerie Martinez.
Officials leading the CHART process will provide their last update to the City Council and their final report Aug. 31, the last day of Artful Life’s contract, Martinez said.
Whether that results in a plan for the site of the obelisk — or what remains of the monument — is still up in the air.
“What the City/Governing Body will do with our recommendations (including any related to the Soldiers’ Monument) will be up to them,” Martinez wrote in an email.
City Spokesman Dave Herndon said it’s likely the box surrounding the base of the obelisk will not be touched until after councilors can review and discuss the CHART report and recommendations.
The destruction of the obelisk was more than a flashpoint; observers note the incident was the result of the buildup of long-simmering cultural tensions.
The Soldiers’ Monument was dedicated to Union Civil War soldiers but increasingly became a point of controversy due in part to an inscription paying tribute to “heroes who died in battle with savage Indians.”
Part of the inscription was scratched away from the monument in the 1970s, but Native American activists and their allies continued to call for its removal in the decades since.
That effort continued into summer 2020, when news of a planned protest prompted Mayor Alan Webber to call for its removal. While that event was a subdued gathering, in large part due to Webber’s announcement, the obelisk remained standing on the Plaza, and tensions continued to build throughout the summer.
Then, in October 2020, protesters attending an Indigenous Peoples Day rally used ropes and chains to bring it to the ground as police were ordered to stand down amid an increasingly hostile situation.
Supporters of the act called the obelisk a long-standing symbol of racism that needed to be removed after the city failed to take action.
However, many local groups have slammed its destruction as another sign of an ongoing attempt to erase Hispanic culture and traditions in Santa Fe.
An obelisk can be rebuilt at the site, but whether the original monument could be restored is unclear.
As the obelisk came crashing to the ground, witnesses reported seeing people walk off with pieces of it in their possession. The city has not disclosed where it is storing the remaining pieces of the destroyed monument.
The city could decide to construct something else at the site. CHART officials have worked to gather input on the community’s preferences in recent weeks.
On Saturday, the city will host an event at La Farge Branch Library on Llano Street where community members can view over 80 proposals for prospective city monuments, memorials and other public art.
Martinez said 83 proposals were submitted, some for the Plaza and others for other locations around the city and county.
City officials have contended the CHART process was not just to identify potentially contentious public art but also to make note of potential figures or events that lacked monuments.
Controversy over how the city has handled the Soldiers’ Monument and its toppling has led to at least one lawsuit against the city and Webber.
The complaint, which seeks a court order to have the obelisk be reconstructed, accuses the city of failing to respect state historic preservation laws when Webber called for removal of the monument, along with the removal of a statue of Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas in Cathedral Park and another obelisk dedicated to frontiersman Kit Carson.
The de Vargas statue was removed in an early morning operation in June 2020, but the Carson monument, which stands on federal property, remained.
State District Judge Matthew Wilson in May denied the city’s motion seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.
Attorney Ken Stalter, who is representing the plaintiffs, said he recently served the city with evidence-related requests, asking for answers to specific questions to help build their case. The next hearing has yet to be scheduled.