A new French restaurant called Mille will take over the downtown space on Alameda Street occupied by Bouche Bistro, which has been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The sale of the building to Stephanie and Marcel Remillieux closed Friday. The couple own Fleur de Lys, a French grocery and café in Los Alamos.
They announced their Santa Fe plans Friday on Facebook.
“We will start a new French café and crêperie at this location under the name Mille,” they wrote on Facebook. “This was the name of Marcel’s grandparents’ pâtisserie in Corsica. It is a way to continue the tradition of a family-owned business bringing joy to its community with baked goods, but this time in the United States. With a full commercial kitchen, baking room, and covered patio, we will be able to take the experience of Fleur de Lys to the next level.”
They acquired the Bouche Bistro building from Jennifer and Jimmy Day, who also have never reopened their Trattoria a Mano and Lucky Goat restaurants after closing them in March 2020. Jennifer Day acknowledged Friday the Lucky Goat building has been sold to another restaurateur.
Michael Greene, president of Sam Goldenberg & Associates, a broker for business sales, said the Trattoria a Mano property is also on the market. Greene handled all the downtown restaurant properties for the Days.
The Days started with fine dining restaurants in Santa Fe in 2017 but made then opened Jimmy D’s diner and Lucky Goat in 2020. They opened Bobcat Bite on Aug. 4.
“We are concentrating on Bobcat Bite,” Jennifer Day said. “We’re shifting away from fine dining.”
