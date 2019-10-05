LAS CRUCES — For three days, the U.S. Border Patrol halted releases of asylum-seekers in Las Cruces — and the shelter set up by city and Doña Ana County staff to process asylum applicants, render aid and assist them in reaching sponsors’ residences remained quiet.
On Friday, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., visited the shelter and honored city and county leaders as well as staff, medical professionals, church leaders and volunteers who have been operating the shelter in the former U.S. Army Reserve training center since May.
Heinrich also joined Doña Ana County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez and state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, D-Mesilla, at the U.S. Border Patrol station on North Main Street for a briefing by the sector chief.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, all three decried the Trump administration’s moves to divert $125 million that had been allocated for construction projects and upgrades at New Mexico’s Holloman Air Force Base and White Sands Missile Range to pay for border wall construction. The trio also expressed dismay over an Oct. 1 announcement that the Border Patrol would cease releasing asylum applicants from Central and South America in Las Cruces.
Since the Border Patrol began releasing those granted asylum into the city in April, more than 12,000 have passed through Las Cruces in daily arrivals.
The city leased the shelter facility weeks later, installed infrastructure for phone and internet service, and organized it as a space for processing and feeding the arrivals, providing medical checkups and assistance with travel to other cities. The facility became active in May.
Under a federal policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols, more families seeking asylum in the U.S. are being required to stay in Mexico border cities, including nearby Ciudad Juárez, while their cases are pending.
Heinrich said Friday he had been advised the Border Patrol also would hold some families. “The Border Patrol is not set up to take care of those families,” he added.
Deming and Las Cruces have each allocated $1 million to fund their respective humanitarian efforts.
Sanchez said New Mexico border communities “showed the nation what it’s like to lead with love, and how we bring our communities together to help around a common cause.”
Cadena joined Sanchez and Heinrich in calling for diplomacy to stabilize countries in South and Central America, from which the migrants had come to seek asylum.
“Our borderland communities are going to be thoughtful and compassionate,” Cadena said. “We’re going to live our New Mexican values and we’re going to model what it means to be American.”