The U.S. Border Patrol has reopened all New Mexico immigration checkpoints after closing them in March.
Officials said they had closed the checkpoints in the El Paso sector, which includes New Mexico, so they could focus on processing an increased number of migrants crossing the border.
“While the El Paso Sector is still experiencing significantly higher traffic in our area, the funding for additional infrastructure, along with personnel support from government agencies throughout the country has allowed a significant number of agents to return to their primary assignments, to include immigration checkpoints,” the Border Patrol said in a statement.
The flow of migrants has decreased recently, according to government figures. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said that efforts such as the Migrant Protection Protocols, a program also known as “Remain in Mexico,” had helped reduce the number of apprehensions on the Southwest border by 28 percent in June compared with May.
That program, implemented in the El Paso area in March, requires most asylum-seekers to stay in Mexico while waiting for their U.S. immigration court hearings. The Mexican government has also deployed thousands of troops to its country’s southern and northern borders to crack down on migration.
In April, Otero County declared a state of emergency over the closed checkpoints, saying they needed to be reopened in order to stop drugs and illegal activity.