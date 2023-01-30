At the corner of Canyon Road and Upper Canyon Road sits the Water History Park and Museum, a 4.25-acre city-owned space surrounded by coyote fencing and carved with paved walkways under towering ponderosa pines.

After a 17-year effort to rehabilitate the park and restore a 19th century hydroelectric power plant on the site, one piece is still missing: the history.

Mac Watson, a Santa Fe native who lives nearby, hopes to secure funding to continue work on the museum, a decadeslong effort he has undertaken with other community members to provide an interactive way for visitors to learn about the contentious history of water and electricity in Santa Fe.

