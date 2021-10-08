If you live near Los Alamos National Laboratory and hear thunderous booms at night in the coming week, don't be alarmed, according to the lab.
The lab said it plans to conduct on-site explosives testing late Sunday, Tuesday and Friday nights using non-nuclear materials.
Brief but loud booms may be heard in Los Alamos, White Rock and other communities, but the planned tests pose no threat, the lab said in a news release.
The lab tests explosives periodically to help maintain weapons and industrial explosives safety as well as to aid in explosives science, shock physics, global security, counterterrorism and military support, it said.
Some past tests have helped researchers better understand how sounds travel during different atmospheric conditions, the lab said.
